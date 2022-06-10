Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,932 in the last 365 days.

Industry Leaders Plan the Future of Retail at RetailNext’s 10th Annual Executive Forum

Executive Forum Logo

An exclusive, invitation-only gathering of global industry leaders and top experts to discuss the future of in-store retail.

Retail analytics leader brings together top stakeholders to chart a new course for brick-and-mortar shopping

This was an extraordinary opportunity for the world’s top retail players to come together, share their vision for the future of their industry, and forge new relationships.”
— Alexei Agratchev, Co-Founder and CEO of RetailNext
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext.Inc, the worldwide leader in shopper analytics and brick-and-mortar retail intelligence, hosted its 10th annual RetailNext Executive Forum — an exclusive, invitation-only gathering of global industry leaders and top experts to discuss the future of in-store retail. The 3-day event was held from June 1-3 2022 in Napa Valley, California, at the Meritage Resort and Spa.

"We’ve brought together the most experienced leaders in international retail for the 10th time at our annual Executive Forum,” said Alexei Agratchev, RetailNext Co-founder and CEO. “This was an extraordinary opportunity for the world’s top retail players to come together, share their vision for the future of their industry, and forge new relationships that will drive the retail business forward in the year to come.”

With 100+ C-suite executives in attendance, this year’s Executive Forum took a clear-eyed look at the state of shopping in our fast-changing world, including the opportunities and challenges brought by new technologies, labor disruption, changing consumer expectations, and more. Attendees explored the future of in-store retail via a blend of breakout sessions, case studies, networking opportunities, panel discussions, and an eye-opening technology innovation showcase, along with agenda-setting speeches from the biggest names in retail.

“For well over a decade, RetailNext has helped retailers to digitally enhance the shopping experience they offer their customers,” said Agratchev. “At the Executive Forum, senior stakeholders from across the international retail sector explored how they can innovate the customer experience, grow their bottom line, and elevate their global brands during one of the most challenging times in the history of the retail industry.”

Staged in California’s world-renowned wine country, the RetailNext Executive Forum was an experience to savor. This year, for the first time, 3 legendary winemakers — Julien Fayard, Chris Phelps, and Massimo Monticelli — came together to serve attendees at the exclusive Sleeping Lady Vineyard in Napa Valley. Guests also had the opportunity to play a round at the celebrated Chardonnay Golf Club and Vineyard.

About RetailNext

As the first technology provider to bring e-commerce style customer analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext has long been a pioneer of shopper experience optimization. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insights that improve the shopping experience in real-time.

More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey, increase same-store sales, mitigate risks, and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Judith Subban
RetailNext
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Industry Leaders Plan the Future of Retail at RetailNext’s 10th Annual Executive Forum

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.