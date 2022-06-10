Industry Leaders Plan the Future of Retail at RetailNext’s 10th Annual Executive Forum
Retail analytics leader brings together top stakeholders to chart a new course for brick-and-mortar shopping
This was an extraordinary opportunity for the world’s top retail players to come together, share their vision for the future of their industry, and forge new relationships.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext.Inc, the worldwide leader in shopper analytics and brick-and-mortar retail intelligence, hosted its 10th annual RetailNext Executive Forum — an exclusive, invitation-only gathering of global industry leaders and top experts to discuss the future of in-store retail. The 3-day event was held from June 1-3 2022 in Napa Valley, California, at the Meritage Resort and Spa.
"We’ve brought together the most experienced leaders in international retail for the 10th time at our annual Executive Forum,” said Alexei Agratchev, RetailNext Co-founder and CEO. “This was an extraordinary opportunity for the world’s top retail players to come together, share their vision for the future of their industry, and forge new relationships that will drive the retail business forward in the year to come.”
With 100+ C-suite executives in attendance, this year’s Executive Forum took a clear-eyed look at the state of shopping in our fast-changing world, including the opportunities and challenges brought by new technologies, labor disruption, changing consumer expectations, and more. Attendees explored the future of in-store retail via a blend of breakout sessions, case studies, networking opportunities, panel discussions, and an eye-opening technology innovation showcase, along with agenda-setting speeches from the biggest names in retail.
“For well over a decade, RetailNext has helped retailers to digitally enhance the shopping experience they offer their customers,” said Agratchev. “At the Executive Forum, senior stakeholders from across the international retail sector explored how they can innovate the customer experience, grow their bottom line, and elevate their global brands during one of the most challenging times in the history of the retail industry.”
Staged in California’s world-renowned wine country, the RetailNext Executive Forum was an experience to savor. This year, for the first time, 3 legendary winemakers — Julien Fayard, Chris Phelps, and Massimo Monticelli — came together to serve attendees at the exclusive Sleeping Lady Vineyard in Napa Valley. Guests also had the opportunity to play a round at the celebrated Chardonnay Golf Club and Vineyard.
About RetailNext
As the first technology provider to bring e-commerce style customer analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext has long been a pioneer of shopper experience optimization. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insights that improve the shopping experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey, increase same-store sales, mitigate risks, and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
