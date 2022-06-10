Submit Release
“Chinese Culture Class Experience Activity” held by Seniors Academy of MPU

MACAU, June 10 - Chinese culture has a long history and a profound influence on different cultural fields. The Seniors Academy (ACS) of the Macao Polytechnic University recently held the “Chinese Culture Class Experience Activity” at the Taipa campus. About 120 students participated in the activity and the scene was lively.

The “Chinese Culture Class Experience Activity” introduced calligraphy and traditional Chinese painting exercises. Senior students were invited to audit Chinese culture-related classes including Chinese literature, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Chinese dance, Health Qigong and Tai Chi. This offered senior learners an opportunity to experience the diversity of Chinese culture and understand the teaching content and situation of related classes, in order to enhance their understanding and interest in Chinese culture.

One of the participants who admired the display of Chinese paintings said they could feel the elegance and delicacy of traditional Chinese art through appreciating the painting and calligraphy works, and it raised their interest in traditional Chinese art. In addition, another attendee who participated in the Health Qigong and Chinese literature classes said that he had enrolled in information technologies and language related classes previously and through this class experience activity, he learned about some of the classes he had never been exposed to before, and discovered that Chinese culture is very diverse and includes art, sports, literature, Chinese medicine and health preservation. Moreover, this activity was a good chance for him to have some reference about possible future studies and class electives.

ACS indicated that the activity achieved its expected results and they will continue to hold different types of activities for students in the future to enrich their learning life and enhance their interest in learning.

