Relaxed entry restrictions for non-resident workers and their family members arriving from Mainland China to take effect from 13 June

MACAU, June 10 - Taking into account the actual needs of local residents and assessing the epidemic risks and changes in relevant countries, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces, in accordance with the stipulations in paragraph 3 of Chief Executive Dispatch No. 64/2022, that with effect from 00:00 on 13 June 2022, individuals who are prohibited from entry pursuant to paragraph 1 of the aforesaid Chief Executive’s Dispatch may enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region from the Mainland China without prior authorization from the health authorities, provided that they comply with other entry requirements and meet one of the following conditions:

Hold a Non-resident Worker’s Identity Card or an “Entry Permit for Work Purpose”; Hold an “Employment Permit for Specialized Non-resident Workers” issued by the Labour Affairs Bureau and the “return slip” issued after the “Authorization to Stay as Non-resident Worker” is approved in the initial examination by the Public Security Police Force; Hold a “Special Authorization to Stay” for reuniting kindred of specialized non-resident workers.