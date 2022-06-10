When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

6/9/22, Gourmondo Co. of Seattle, WA is recalling “Asparagus & Feta Sandwiches” Net Weight 11.04 oz / 313 g with best bv dates of 6/5 and 6/7, due to undeclared egg (allergen). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Affected Gourmondo Co. “Asparagus & Feta Sandwiches” were distributed in Washington to Metropolitan Market stores on 6/1 & 6/3. UPC Code: 859266007984. This product has the Gourmondo label and wrapped in cellophane.

No illnesses have been reported to date regarding this issue.

During a routine inspection, WSDA discovered that a printing error on the stickers for the “Asparagus and Feta Sandwich” did not contain the sub ingredients for “mayonnaise”, one of which being whole eggs. Eggs were also omitted in the list of allergens on the mislabeled stickers.

Only 21 of these sandwiches were affected by this error, however, in our over-arching belief in safety and transparency, we are reporting this issue and recalling any product that may remain in inventory. As of the date of this writing, all affected products should show a “best buy” date of, or prior to, today and should already be slated for disposal.

Customers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Should you require any further information regarding this recall. Please feel free to contact Gourmondo Co. directly at 206-587-0190 or by email at gourmondo@gourmondoco.com.

Again, a very small sampling of our product was affected by this printing error. We firmly believe that in our partnerships with our customers we provide them with all information that correlates with any products we may provide them. Customer safety is the top priority for our team at Gourmondo and we are happy to discuss this recall any further should you wish more information.