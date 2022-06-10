Submit Release
Temporary closure of Cheoc Van Swimming Pool

MACAU, June 10 - Due to recent inclement weather and the low-lying and coastal location of Cheoc Van swimming pool, the pool drain is blocked and not functioning properly. As emergency inspection and repair work needs to be carried out immediately, Cheoc Van swimming pool will be temporarily closed from today until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by the immediate closure.

Purchased ticket of Cheoc Van swimming pool through online booking system will be refunded to the buyer’s online account via relevant electronic payment method.

For more information about ticket refund, please visit Sports Bureau website https://www.sport.gov.mo/uploads/media/venue-regulations/pool_buy_rule.pdf or call our hotline 2823 6363 for enquiry.

