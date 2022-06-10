Hubject launches the next generation of its globally leading security services based on ISO15118-20
EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on the next generation IT security protocol for EV charging, this evolution enables all EV companies to help adapt, accelerate, and execute secure EV charging solutions.
Background information:
Today, more and more software and hardware companies in the EV Charging ecosystem are adapting ISO15118-2 in so-called CCS Markets.
Car manufacturers, such as VW, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, Seat, Ford, Daimler, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid, and more, are showing commitment to the open and global ISO15118 standard. The focus is specifically on the use case for Plug&Charge, which enables a secure and scalable communication between EV charging infrastructure and electric vehicles of these manufacturers.
Hubject has positioned itself as the trusted service provider for these companies, offering a so called V2G-Root CA, which is the central trust anchor between the different companies and has provided a Plug&Charge ecosystem in the EU and US since 2018.
The new open standard ISO15118 Version 20 was published in April 2022 to address the additional security needs in a maturing EV market. This version enables additional IT security mechanisms, like mutual TLS handshakes between charging stations and electric vehicles for all available charging use cases.
Hubject is now launching a revised version of its V2G Root CA using the latest features of ISO15118-20. By doing so, it underscores its role as market pioneer by being the first company in the industry to do so.
Key takeaways from the ISO15118-20 launch:
Hubject has setup the first V2G Root CA and the enrollment services based on ISO15118-20.
This solution will be based on ECDSA with secp521r1 algorithm and will offer end entity certificates for charging stations, electric vehicles (TLS & Provisioning), charging contracts and certificate provisioning services.
Hubject has launched this service together with its experienced IT service and PKI provider Nexus, a part of IN Groupe. It is a part of their ongoing collaboration of over five years, which aims to foster the adoption of more secure and scalable services in the growing EV charging market.
Based on the feedback and learnings within the year, Hubject and Nexus will continuously improve their services based on ISO15118-20.
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118.
Christian Hahn
