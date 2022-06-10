Global Water Purifiers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Water Purifiers Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the water purifiers market size is expected to reach $40.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. According to the global water purifiers market analysis, the scarcity of safe water is contributing to the growth of the market.

Want to learn more on the water purifiers market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3097&type=smp

The water purifiers market consists of the sales of water purifiers and related services. Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from the biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and others impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. It also decreases the level of hazardous pollutants in it and making it suitable for the industries before releasing it into the water bodies.

Global Water Purifiers Market Trends

The increase usage of internet of things technology (IoT) enabled water purifier is an emerging trend in the water purifiers market. The Internet of Things is a network which contains interrelated physical components which can be accessed using the internet for collecting and exchanging data. In water purifiers, the Internet of things is used to give information on the water quality, life of the filters, total dissolved solids levels, and service support. For instance, MI (Xiaomi), a Chinese smart phone manufacturer recently launched the Mi Smart Purifier which is an app-enabled and can be linked to the Xiaomi Home app. The app gives the data of total dissolved solids (TDS), and remaining filter life. Most of the recent products nowadays are enabled with internet of things, so it is expected to be an emerging trend in the water purifiers market.

Global Water Purifiers Market Segments

By Technology Type: RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-Based Water Purifier

By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Household

By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online

By Portability: Portable, Non-Portable

By Device Type: Wall-Mounted, Countertop, Tabletop, Faucet-Mounted, Under-The-Sink (UTS)

By Geography: The global water purifiers market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global water purifiers market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-purifiers-global-market-report

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water purifiers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global water purifiers market, water purifiers global market share, water purifiers global market segments and geographies, water purifiers global market players, water purifiers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The water purifiers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Xiaomi, Livpure, LG Electronics, Unilever N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc, Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances, A.O. Smith Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Water Meter Global Market Report 2022– By Product Type (Mechanical Water Meter, Smart Water Meter), By Technology (Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Metering Infrastructure), By Component (Meter and Accessories, IT Solutions, Communications, Wired, Wireless), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-meter-global-market-report

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Waste (Solid Waste Management, Waste Water Management), By Treatment (Primary Treatment, Secondary Treatment, Tertiary Treatment), By Applications (Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste), By Service (Strategic Solid Waste Management & Planning, Water Treatment & Distribution System Designs, Design and Documentation for Recycling and Waste Disposal Facilities, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, Sewage System Setup Services) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-waste-management-consulting-services-global-market-report

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Other Types), By Application (Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Marine, Packaging, Wood, General industrial), By End-User Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Industrial, Wood, Other End-User Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-borne-coatings-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/