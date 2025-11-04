Online Clothing Rental Market Size Worth $2.86 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Online Clothing Rental Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Online Clothing Rental Market Worth?

In recent times, the online clothing rental market has experienced a swift surge in its size. It is projected to expand from a size of $1.73 billion in 2024 to reach $1.91 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth observed in the historical period can be linked to various factors such as the shift in consumer perceptions regarding ownership, growing empathy for the environment, the emergence of the sharing economy, a rising desire for diverse fashion options without enduring obligations, as well as the expansion of e-commerce and digital platforms.

Expectations are high for the online clothing rental market size to experience rapid expansion in the upcoming years. The growth is anticipated to reach $2.86 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors contributing to the growth in the predicted period involve an increase in sustainability awareness, adoption of circular fashion techniques, higher emphasis on experiential and instantaneous fashion, a surge in the demand for designer outfits, and an evolving preference for changing fashion statements. In the forecast period, major trends will include advancements in technology concerning virtual fitting and sizing, the rise of rental platforms specializing in certain clothing articles, partnerships between fashion brands and rental platforms, the implementation of artificial intelligence in tailoring fashion suggestions, and broadening of rental services to include high-end and designer fashion.

What Are The Factors Driving The Online Clothing Rental Market?

Growth in the online clothing rental market is likely to be fuelled by the rising use of mobile and the internet. Factors such as economic growth, robust IT infrastructure, encouraging state and business norms, and heightened urbanization contribute positively to the expansion of mobile and internet use. In the context of online clothing rental services, individuals rent and pay for clothes over the internet. As per Finder, a US-based financial comparison website, as of September 2023, 89% of the UK's population owned a smartphone in 2022, a rise from 87% in 2021. Moreover, data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a Switzerland-based specialized agency focusing on information and communication technologies, suggests that as of February 2024, about 5.4 billion people (67% of the global population) were internet users in 2023, a substantial surge of 45% from 2021. Hence, the surge in mobile and internet usage is propelling the expansion of the online clothing rental market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Online Clothing Rental Market?

Major players in the Online Clothing Rental include:

• Rent the Runway

• Le Tote

• HURR Collective

• GlamCorner

• MyWardrobeHQ

• Bag Borrow or Steal

• The RealReal

• Snag Tights

• Style Lend

• Vinted

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Online Clothing Rental Sector?

Technological progress is transforming the virtual apparel rental market. With the aid of technology, internet clothing companies have been able to integrate all their operations and commercial activities. For instance, MatchesFashion, a UK-based digital store, launched its Luxury Rental Service in November 2022. This online service allows users to hire high-end designer outfits, offering a flexible, eco-friendly alternative to traditional luxury fashion purchases. This caters to individuals seeking temporary access to deluxe attire, without the responsibility of permanent ownership. The rental service offered by MatchesFashion complements the growing trend of fashion rental platforms that emphasize reducing waste and promoting sustainability. The service harmoniously blends luxury with convenience and maintains the brand's high-end reputation by providing designer garments for temporary use or special occasions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Online Clothing Rental Market Share?

The online clothing rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Clothing Styles: Western Wear, Ethnic Wear, Other Clothing Styles

2) By Dress Code: Formal, Casual, Traditional

3) By Price Range: Low, Mid, Premium

4) By End User: Women, Men, Kids

Subsegments:

1) By Western Wear: Casual Wear, Formal Wear, Activewear, Outerwear, Dresses

2) By Ethnic Wear: Traditional Dresses, Kurtas And Kurtis, Sherwanis, Fusion Wear

3) By Other Clothing Styles: Sportswear, Beachwear, Loungewear, Costumes And Party Wear

What Are The Regional Trends In The Online Clothing Rental Market?

In 2024, North America led the online clothing rental market. The projected growth status for this market is included in the report. The regions included in the study encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

