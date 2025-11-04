Online On-demand Home Services Market Anticipated to Grow at 14.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Online On-demand Home Services Market In 2025?

The market size for online on-demand home services has seen considerable growth in the past few years. The market size is projected to escalate from $5.24 billion in 2024 to $5.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as smartphone usage, trends in urbanization, changes in consumer way of life, a tech-oriented consumer base, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The online on-demand home services sector is projected to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, with its market size anticipated to reach $10.27 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This projected surge over the forecast period is due to factors such as incorporation of IoT and smart homes, the increasing prevalence of remote work, services addressing safety, AI-driven customization, and broadening service features. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass contactless payments, digital transactions, emphasis on health and safety protocols, penetration into second and third tier cities, custom-made service suggestions, and the growing popularity of do-it-yourself and remote assistance services.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Online On-demand Home Services Market?

The rising utilization of smartphones is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the online on-demand home services market. A smartphone is a handheld electronic gadget that links to a cellular network. The profound reliance of people on smartphones stems from the vast range of services they provide. As such, augmented smartphone use is anticipated to stimulate the online on-demand home services market. For example, in February 2024, Uswitch, a UK-based online comparison and switching service provider, revealed that almost all UK adults aged between 16-24 (98%) are in possession of a smartphone. By 2025, the UK population is projected to be 68.3 million, with an estimated 95% (roughly 65 million individuals) anticipated to have smartphones. Hence, the escalating use of smartphones is propelling the growth of the online on-demand home services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Online On-demand Home Services Industry?

Major players in the Online On-demand Home Services include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Angi Inc.

• Helpling GmbH

• TaskRabbit Inc.

• The ServiceMaster Company LLC

• AskforTask Inc.

• Handy Technologies Inc.

• TaskEasy Inc.

• Urban Company (previously UrbanClap) Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Paintzen Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Online On-demand Home Services Market In The Globe?

The rising trend in the online on-demand home services sector is product innovation. To stay competitive, many leading companies in this market are focusing on the development of innovative products. For example, in March 2023, Homebase, a tech company based in the US, introduced the Homebase app to make online on-demand home services more efficient. The app is built to assist businesses in managing hourly workforces more efficiently by simplifying the processes of scheduling, time monitoring, and payroll management. The easy-to-use platform that Homebase provides helps employers streamline their teams, record employee work hours, and improve workforce management overall. The app's goal is to boost operational efficiency, lessen administrative work, and increase employee contentment, specifically in sectors that heavily rely on hourly employees.

What Segments Are Covered In The Online On-demand Home Services Market Report?

The online on-demand home servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Cellular, Non-Cellular

2) By Platform: Web, Mobile

3) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Carpentry, Food, Home Welfare, Beauty, Retail, Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Cellular: Mobile Apps, SMS-Based Services

2) By Non-Cellular: Web-Based Platforms, Phone Call Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Online On-demand Home Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the online on-demand home services market. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

