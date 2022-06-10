Submit Release
Tiền Giang to speed up digital transformation

VIETNAM, June 10 -  

The Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang plans to create a digital government, economy and society by 2025. VNA/VNS Photo

TIỀN GIANG — The Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang plans to complete digital transformation by 2025, ushering in a digital government, economy and society.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party's Committee, Võ Văn Bình, said the digital transformation aims to provide benefits to the public and businesses, promote economic development, and improve the effectiveness of leadership at all levels and the management of local governments to ensure comprehensive and sustainable development of the province.

Its benefit would not be limited to large enterprises, and smaller ones are likely to gain the most, he said.

Tiền Giang also plans to build platforms for digital transformation and tie up with large corporations for conducting research and establishing an information technology industry.

It will develop a digital society along and human resources to serve the transformation.

People’s ability to interact with the digital government will be improved, and measures will be taken to ensure cyber security.

Priority will be given to digital transformation in eight areas that have a direct effect on society: healthcare, education, natural resources and environment, industry, agriculture, transportation, and logistics.

The province will organise training programmes from now through 2025 to help businesses achieve digital transformation.

It will upgrade the provincial Data Integration Centre, promote the application of new technologies, and develop high-quality broadband infrastructure and internet of things connections.

It will strengthen supply chains, transfer technologies, carry out research into digital products, increase awareness of digital transformation, promote an innovation eco-system for start-ups, and help businesses develop digital products. — VNS

