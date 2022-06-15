Will Palmer & Growth Lab providing powerful solutions for law firms seeking to generate qualified leads and new clients
Will Palmer, Founder & CEO of Growth Lab has a high reputation as a market leader for customized SEO, PPC, and website solutions! What an amazing interview.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Will Palmer, Founder & CEO of Growth Lab for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Will Palmer joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Growth Lab:
Growth Lab started out of frustration from the legal marketing agencies we worked for. There was an important problem that needed to be addressed.
The problem lawyers share with us was this: I pay a bunch of money to an SEO company and have no idea what they’re doing or if it even works.
We hear this literally every. single. day. We’re sick of all the marketing imposters out there that don’t understand legal!
The truth is, it’s hard to find a law firm SEO partner that listens to your needs and truly understands your business objectives that can also offer the most relevant and innovative SEO services and technologies to generate superior results.
Will Palmer joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Will Palmer discusses the newest offerings of Growth Lab, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Will Palmer joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Will Palmer was amazing. The success of Growth Lab is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Will Palmer on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Growth Lab. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Will Palmer who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Will Palmer”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
