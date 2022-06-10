St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment/ Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4004137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper V Cole

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/9/2022 at approximately 1722 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 90 Wallace Street in Ryegate Vermont.

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment / Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Kyle Thomas

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/9/2022, at approximately 1722hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of Kyle Thomas operating a motor vehicle at high speeds while having his juvenile son unsecured on his lap near the area of Wallace Street in Ryegate Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and located Thomas at his residence where he admitted to the actions that were reported above. Thomas was cited to appear in the Caledonia County Court on July 11, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Reckless Endangerment and Cruelty to a Child.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/2022

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.