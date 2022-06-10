St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment/ Cruelty to a Child
CASE#: 22A4004137
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper V Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/9/2022 at approximately 1722 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 90 Wallace Street in Ryegate Vermont.
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment / Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Kyle Thomas
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/9/2022, at approximately 1722hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of Kyle Thomas operating a motor vehicle at high speeds while having his juvenile son unsecured on his lap near the area of Wallace Street in Ryegate Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and located Thomas at his residence where he admitted to the actions that were reported above. Thomas was cited to appear in the Caledonia County Court on July 11, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Reckless Endangerment and Cruelty to a Child.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/2022
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
