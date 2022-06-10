SynOption, FX & Crypto Options solutions firm, closes Pre-Series A round Funding
EINPresswire.com/ -- SynOption Pte Ltd has closed its Pre Series A round with Macquarie Group, Matrixport Ventures, Kristal Advisors and their existing Angel investors. The round raised USD 4.7M at an undisclosed valuation. SynOption is focusing on FX Options and Crypto Options Solutions for institutional clients.
SynOption holds a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) license from Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) since 31 December 2020 for provision of OTC derivatives. The platform provides institutional solutions for analytics, trade execution and post trade analytics in FX Options.
SynOption's CEO, Anchal Jain said, "We appreciate the confidence shown by investors in our ability to build options focused products. The money raised is to build more product lines, that include price distribution solutions and risk management solutions. We are going live with our crypto analytics and aggregation solutions soon and will keep the same ethos of empowering clients with the ability to understand options as well as trade them."
Daniel Yan, COO and Founding Partner of Matrixport quoted "SynOption brings a huge amount of expertise on the options space that they are applying in digital assets. I am excited by the suite of products SynOption is building for the crypto options world, making managing crypto option portfolios a lot easier for institutions, hedge funds and sophisticated traders alike." Matrixport Ventures is the venture investing arm of Matrixport, which also operates Bit.com, a crypto futures and options trading venue.
SynOption is headquartered in Singapore with employees based in several countries. Gurpreet Chhatwal, COO SynOption said, "We have managed to create an ecosystem in the FX Options trading space, and with that in mind, we will soon be expanding towards the US. Being licensed by the MAS in Singapore to operate an FX Options venue, the firm is now looking towards getting a SEF exemption before opening the FXO platform to US participants. Our interaction with institutional participants has helped in growing our product understanding and need immensely, and we are thankful to the first clients that have signed up to our price distribution and risk management solutions."
