Two McKenzie Residents Arrested Again, 30 Days After First Arrest

MCKENZIE – Two individuals arrested in May were arrested again, today, following a second search warrant at the same residence in McKenzie. The arrests came as the result of a joint investigation into illegal drug activity by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McKenzie Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force.

The covert, proactive investigation into drug activity in McKenzie began in April and led to obtaining an initial search warrant on May 10th for a home in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue. Four individuals were arrested, as a result of that first search warrant on multiple drug and gun charges. Due to the ongoing investigation, a second search warrant for the same address was obtained and was executed, today. As a result of the second search warrant, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized and two of the same individuals arrested on May 10th were taken into custody.

Herivia Strayhorn (DOB: 7/9/93) and Michael Webb (DOB: 2/2/94) were booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of Possession of Schedule VI with the Intent to Sell and Distribute (Marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Strayhorn’s bond is set at $100,000. Webb’s bond is set at $250,000.

Strayhorn Webb