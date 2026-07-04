TBI Agents Investigating I-40/Madison County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred on Interstate 40 near Exit 87. THP troopers had been pursuing a vehicle heading westbound, believing it to be driven by a kidnapping suspect with young child in the vehicle. Law enforcement used spike maneuvers to stop the vehicle on I-40 just west of Exit 87, leading to a hours-long standoff, during which the male subject released the child from the vehicle. A short time later, the man exited the vehicle and began walking westbound along the shoulder. Law enforcement officers attempted to use less lethal means to take him into custody but were unsuccessful. The situation escalated when the man brandished a weapon, resulting in law enforcement firing upon him, striking and killing him. No law enforcement officers sustained injury in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.