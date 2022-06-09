Texas State Resources Provide Ongoing Support To Uvalde Community Following Recent Tragedy At Robb Elementary School

TEXAS, June 9 - Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on Texas state agencies' continued efforts to assist and support the Uvalde community as they heal. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, the Governor announced Texas’ comprehensive, ongoing plan to coordinate with state and local officials in offering resources to those affected by the tragedy. To accelerate all available state and local resources, Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the City of Uvalde to assist the community and continue providing much needed support unencumbered by regulations as they recover from this tragedy.

Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental health resources can receive help through a single 24/7 hotline: 888-690-0799.

Members of the public wishing to show their support and help the community can donate through a one-stop webpage created by the OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Governor Abbott announced Uvalde County officials opened a temporary facility this Monday, June 6 for the newly created Uvalde Together Resiliency Center (UTRC). The UTRC will serve as a long-term support services for the community’s ongoing needs, including mental health resources and crisis counseling.

Last week, the Governor’s Public Safety Office made an initial $5 million investment to establish the UTRC as a hub for state agencies and local organizations to provide assistance to impacted members of the community. A full list of services provided at the UTRC is available here.

“Donations of any amount to the OneStar Foundation webpage will go a long way in letting these grief-stricken families, teachers, and loved ones know that they are not alone as they begin the long and difficult process of piecing their lives back together,” said Governor Abbott. “The true spirit of the Lone Star State is Texans helping Texans, and we must continue supporting those working to heal in the weeks and months ahead.”

The OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, will give 100% of the donations to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde to ensure immediate financial support is given to those impacted by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School.