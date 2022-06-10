American Atlantic LLC Is Proud To Announce Its Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
American Atlantic LLC Celebrates New Location in Girard, Ohio on Flag Day, June 14th, 11 AMGIRARD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Atlantic LLC is excited to announce the grand opening of our new location! We provide retirement solutions nationally but have our local presence in Girard, Ohio, which will enable us to be available to the areas between Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Akron, Ohio. Girard is a friendly town located in Trumbull County, taking pride in its hard-working citizens and culture, making for an excellent community for American Atlantic LLC to be your one-stop-shop for all your insurance and financial needs.
Please come out to celebrate our ribbon-cutting ceremony with us on Flag Day, June 14th at 11 AM. Our new office is located at 104 South State Street, Girard, OH 44240. While supplies last, Mark will be handing out complimentary copies of his books Life’s Final Gate and Building Financial Fences. There will also be refreshments provided, with a live DJ.
We are honored to have The Chamber of Commerce support our event. They take pride in free enterprise, economic competitiveness, and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans. We will proudly salute our flag for Flag Day in appreciation of the heroes of our community. We will be supporting our local police officers and firefighters for June by providing water and refreshments to stay hydrated.
You can also follow us on the radio. Mark Wagner, owner of American Atlantic LLC and host of Safe Money & Income Radio on WKBN, 570 AM, Sunday from 9-10 AM. Mark’s show will focus on retirement solutions and risk-free retirement options, such as fixed indexed annuities.
Do you know how much money you will have for your golden years? For those nearing or beginning retirement, we offer in-house retirement solutions. Such as IRA and 401K rollovers, and we work with carriers that offer 7% compound annual growth guaranteed roll-up rates. Are you concerned about your retirement? Do you feel you made the wrong choice? Ran out of time? Do your medications cost too much? We can help you. We can help you navigate your Medicare programs and much more for a stress-free retirement.
We hope to see you at the Grand Opening! Flag Day, June 14th at 11 AM. Our new office is located at 104 State St. Girard, OH 44420.
Mark Wagner
American Atlantic LLC
+1 855-401-6275
mark@americanatlantic.com