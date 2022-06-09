Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,790 in the last 365 days.

Wailua River Bridge work to Begin

Posted on Jun 9, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is breaking ground for repair work to be done on the Wailua River Bridge on Kauai.

The $55.7 million project will get underway in July and should wrap up by the end of 2024. $44.6 million of the funding will come from the federal government, and $11.17 million from the state. “This is a critical infrastructure project for Kauai, and it’s the kind of work that Governor Ige has made a top priority for his administration,” said Jade Butay, Director of the Department of Transportation.

The Wailua River Bridge was constructed in 1945. The 424-foot-long bridge is supported by seven concrete piers, which are in turn supported by timber piles which were driven into the riverbed more than seven decades ago.

The wooden piles will be replaced by reinforced concrete piles, which will much better stand up to the scouring of heavy rains and flooding. A new pier will also be constructed between the piles to offer support to the existing superstructure.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience as these needed repairs are made over the next year and a half.

State executives and dignitaries gather for the groundbreaking of the Wailua River Bridge project

Structural base of Wailua River Bridge to be reinforced by concrete piles.

###

You just read:

Wailua River Bridge work to Begin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.