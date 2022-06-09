Tennessee Highway Patrol Accepting Applications For Cookeville Citizens' Academy

COOKEVILLE - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is accepting applications for the second Citizens’ Academy in Cookeville, Tennessee. The first session begins on August 16. Sessions run from 5:45 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. weekly. The deadline to register is July 8, 2022. Applications must be returned by that date for processing.

The academy is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens will receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel throughout the academy. Topics covered include: Patrol stops, special operations, homeland security, capitol protection, aviation support, and critical incident investigation. After every session, there will be time for questions and engagement.

Participants must be at least 21 years-old, available to attend weekly sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history.

Applications are available at the THP Cookeville District Headquarters at 1291 South Walnut Avenue in Cookeville, Tennessee or by emailing Sgt. Bill Fitzgerald at bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.