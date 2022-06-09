Prime Minister met with President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou

LITHUANIA, June 9 - On Wednesday, 8 June, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou. During the meeting, bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and Greece and its strengthening potential, support to Ukraine, the threat posed by Russia to the European security architecture as well as the NATO Eastern flank strengthening were discussed.



‘Membership in the European Union and NATO where Lithuania and Greece often find common ground is not the only thing we have in common. Security and stability in Europe is crucial to our countries and when they are threatened, we can rely on one another–as was evidenced by the support from Greece last year, when Lithuania had to face the hybrid attack of illegal migration masterminded by the Belarusian regime disregarding the fates of thousands of people’, said Prime Minister.



As Russia challenges the global security architecture today, it is important not to repeat the past mistakes and never again appease the Kremlin because that would only result in more deaths of innocent people and would not ensure a long-term peace for the rest of Europe, added the Head of Government.



Therefore, solidarity from the EU is of crucial importance as well, we need to reduce our dependency on the Russian energy resources whose imports Lithuania has already cut off. A lot of attention is being paid to renewable energy too.



Another topic discussed during the meeting was that because of the long-term threat posed by Russia to the Euro-Atlantic security, NATO must adapt itself as well by transferring to a modern forward defence model and strengthening the Alliance’s Eastern flank.



Russia is going to use every means available, even resorting to blackmail, in order to undermine the unity of democratic nations and determination to support Ukrainians. This is confirmed by a continuous blockade of Ukrainian ports which disrupts the exports of grain and other Ukrainian goods which is vital to a large population of the world, said Ingrida Šimonytė during the meeting with President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou.