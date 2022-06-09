Ananda Soul: Jewelry with a Conscience

Ananda Soul can proudly say that as of March 2022, all jewelry packaging material –from sourcing and production to shipping and delivery – is 100% plastic free.

BALI, INDONESIA, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ananda Soul believes that transparency births accountability, and with increased accountability comes change and compassion. In keeping with this belief, they have aligned their logistical processes to match the environmental goals reflected in their core values.These values are embedded in every jewelry piece crafted by Ananda Soul, and include ensuring ethical production, low environmental impact, and respect for Bali’s culture and land. To truly embody their company’s integrity with each and every creation, Ananda Soul operates under the guiding principles of transparency and authenticity, from production all the way to delivery. With these high standards, Ananda Soul hopes to not only leave a positive impact on our environment, but to encourage their guests to consider sustainable solutions to their day-to-day decisions.To accomplish these goals, the Ananda parcel will ship as a DHL ECO Flyer. Once recipient removes the envelope the parcel arrived in, they will find a package wrapped in a padded layer made from a cardboard corrugated liner. Next, the jewelry is housed inside a handmade cotton pouch with a drawstring. All boxes and jewelry cards are made from cardboard and paper. With more steps planned for the future, Ananda Soul intends to remove all unsustainable elements from its production and shipping processes. Ultimately, the vision at Ananda Soul is thriving humanity, a healthy planet, and a deep calling to act from integrity in favor of a better tomorrow.About Ananda Soul CreationsOver the course of the last decade, Ananda Soul jewelry has brought delight to thousands of people who want sustainably sourced and specially made creations. From team members to shoppers, Ananda Soul seeks to establish a sense of family with those who reach out to them. Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their business practices, their values, and their wide selection of jewelry perfect for anyone with a good heart, and a good sense of style.