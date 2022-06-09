New Technology to avoid Injection Pain
In the past years, the field of medicine has made major strides. We have been tested left, right and center by new diseases and new variants of already existing pathogens, and time after time we have been victorious. One instance that quickly comes to mind is vaccination. According to World Health Organization (WHO), vaccination prevents 2-3 million deaths each year. The role of vaccination in our pediatric population cannot be understated. It has, however, come to light that fear of needles may chip away at vaccination rates. This presented a new problem that the medicine world had not been able to solve until recently with the introduction of Exocool.
Exocool is dare I say, God’s gift to children. It is seemingly a device from the future that is in our present. Since its inception, it has helped revolutionize the field of medicine in ways rarely seen before. A study showed that children in hospitals reported that needle procedures are the most feared and painful experiences that they have gone through (Hart & Bossert, 1994). Another study showed that the fear of needle procedures may make the children employ avoidance behavior to not get pricked (Kortesluoma & Nikkonen, 2004). It is for this reason that this revolutionary device was built. With Exocool, you say goodbye to the pain and fear of needles.
The product weighs only 120g. It operates in temperatures ranging from -20 to 50 degrees Celsius. It is only applied for 4-6 seconds for sensitive skin and 8-10 seconds for normal skin. Its battery capacity allows it to be used more than 2500 times. The product material is made up of virgin medical grade ABS-plastic and medical grade aluminium alloy. It has a cooling reduction rate of 0.5 degrees Celsius per minute at room temperature with the cap and 0.7 degrees Celsius without the cap. The advisable cooling temperature is -12 degrees Celsius. The minimum cooling time is approximately 30 to 45 minutes. It has several light indicators. It has a green light which means that the device is ready to use and it is at an optimum temperature. Blue light signifies that the device is too cold to use, and it also runs a risk of cryoburn. Red light indicates that is not ready for numbing and should be kept at -12 degrees Celsius.
The device uses cryonumbing which is an effective strategy for mitigating injection pain in patients. Cryonumbing is simply the use of extremely cold temperatures to numb an area of the body. This device acts by numbing neurons at the injection site at - 9 degrees Celsius. The device only takes about 4-6 seconds to numb neurons in a person with sensitive skin and about 8-10 seconds in someone with normal skin. It has a metal tip that is made of medical-grade aluminium alloy. Among its many benefits, is that it is skin-friendly and can be used on all skin types. One may be concerned about its contents and whether or not it may bring about hypersensitivity. These concerns can be put to bed as Exocool is as safe as they come. First of all, it is non-invasive, it is only used on the skin. Secondly, it does not contain chemicals – therefore, there is no cause for alarm for hypersensitivity.
Its application has been noted in various fields. The most notable one is Pediatrics. Children and babies are noted to have skin that is much more sensitive to pain as compared to adults. Children are also more afraid of needle pricks. In one study, 63% of children aged 6–17 reported a fear of needles, as well as increasing perceived pain intensity during immunizations (Taddio et al., 2012). In a large sample of children having immunizations, the self-reported fear of needles was scored as strong in 68% of children aged 6 to 8 years, 65% of children aged 9 to 12 years, and 51% of children aged 13 to 17 years (Taddio et al., 2012). Compounding the sensitive skin with the fear of needles makes it almost impossible to prick children and the story almost always ends in pain and tears. Using Exocool for this group of patients will make their trip to the doctor a little less scary.
It is also used in cosmetics. When a patient is going in for any cosmetic procedure, they are also certain that they will be victims of needle pricks. Patients of all ages are pursuing non-surgical cosmetic procedures, and it is the responsibility of the medical practitioner to select the most appropriate intervention(s) based on age, physical need and concern, extent and location, to optimize patient satisfaction. Being an adult does not make you immune to trypanophobia (fear of needles). Cosmetic procedures such as botox injections, face and brow lifts and hair transplants involve the use of needle pricks. Repeated use of these injections brings about severe pain and can also bring about inflammation. Exocool helps put a halt to the pain. Thus, making it easier for people to endeavor with their quest for beauty
A huge population that stands to benefit from Exocool are Diabetes patients. Most patients suffering from Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus rely on daily injections as their source of treatment. For others, the injections are several times a day. They have to undergo this every day of their lives. In a study of children, between four to sixteen years old, with type 1 diabetes, 40.9% reported injection-related fear, and 22.7% reported associated pain. Further, children with diabetes and those younger than 9 years reported a higher frequency (75%) of fear of injections when compared with older children 21.4% (Howe et al.,2011). The same applies to adults. Exocool serves as a life-changing device for the people who are exposed to needle pricks every day. It helps the patients to numb the area before injecting, making the injection painless and drastically reducing the chances of inflammation.
