PAINLESS INJECTIONS NOW A REALITY WITH LAUNCH OF ‘EXOCOOL’ PAIN-NUMBING DEVICE
Exocool utilizes advanced cryo-numbing technology to prep the injection site. Exocool makes it so patients can barely feel the needleLINCOLN, RI, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bennett Petrescu
Nor'easter Medical LLC
866-333-6858
info@noreastermedical.com
PAINLESS INJECTIONS NOW A REALITY WITH LAUNCH OF ‘EXOCOOL’ PAIN-NUMBING DEVICE BY NOR’EASTER MEDICAL
Exocool Leverages Cryo-Numbing Technology to Eliminate the Fear, Pain & Discomfort of Sharp Needle Injections
Providence, Rhode Island: Nor’easter Medical LLC today announced the launch of the new Exocool non-invasive pain-numbing device, a revolutionary development for patients who fear injections. Exocool utilizes advanced cryo-numbing technology to prep the injection site in less than ten seconds. The cooling effect leaves the injection site comfortably numb so that patients can barely feel the needle — allowing doctors and nurses to operate with ease, confidence and speed. Exocool offers vaccine and injection-wary patients the ability to receive injections without pain, discomfort and extreme fear.
“There are millions of people across the world dealing with injection-related fear associated with routine immunization,” said Bennett Petrescu, President at Nor’easter Medical LLC. “The Exocool device was designed to address this longstanding issue and alleviate the fear that haunts to many everyday people.”
Cryo-numbing is the use of extremely cold temperature to numb an area on the body. At -9°C, the metal tip of Exocool numbs the neurons at the site of application. Notably, that tremendous benefit is achieved without the use of any medicines or chemicals.
Exocool was designed and developed by a team of innovative product designers following extensive research, development, and numerous trials. The resulting non-invasive and non-numbing device renders vaccines and injections painless almost instantly. Exocool is perfect for patients who are diabetic, childhood immunizations, pathology labs, cosmetic settings, and for women who need to receive multiple daily injections during the IVF process.
Exocool provides several key benefits including:
• Apply in 10 seconds or less
• Compact Size (less than 6.5 inches)
• Easy to Read Indicator Lights
• 1500+ Uses Per Device
Exocool’s metal tip is made of medical-grade aluminum alloy that makes it skin-friendly, safe and ideal for use on all skin types. It takes about four to six seconds to numb sensitive skin and eight to ten seconds to numb normal skin. For optimum use and effective application every time, Nor’easter Medical recommends storing Exocool in a deep freezer at a temperature below -12°C.
Nor’easter began development of Exocool after conducting an extensive analysis to determine the extent of injection fear among patients. The results were staggering and demonstrated a clear-cut need for a reduction in injection site pain and discomfort.
According to McLenon et al. (2019), children’s fear of injection is related to the actual injection rather than needle sticks. The fear of pain can lead to non-compliance with vaccination recommendations and preprocedural anxiety in childhood, which can persist in adulthood, affecting about 10% of the adults (Taddio et al., 2012). Because it creates avoidance behavior in an attempt to eliminate exposure to the needle, it is of essence to reduce the distress associated with injections to help prevent lasting phobia among the pediatric population. About 25 % of adults have needle fear, which developed mainly in early childhood (Taddio et al., 2012).
If vaccinations and routine injections did not cause pain, overall hesitance and fear could be dramatically reduced. The ability to create this substantial reduction in fear without the use of drugs or invasive chemicals would be a game changer for patients and clinicians. Thankfully, Nor’easter was able to devise the Exocool and bring it to market.
In 2022, physicians know better than ever how important vaccinations and even routine injections can be for stopping the spread of viruses and disease to vulnerable populations. If the medical community can use a decrease in the fear surrounding injections to increase the rates at which patients are inoculated, the results could be nothing short of life-saving.
Exocool will be available at NoreasterMedical.com starting January 24, 2022 at $170. For more information on Exocool, visit noreastermedical.com/exocool/.
About Nor’easter Medical LLC: Nor’easter is a family-run surgical device distributor headquartered in Rhode Island. Nor’easter currently ships its VeinGogh device to the U.S., Canada, Middle East, Australia, Brazil, and Colombia. Its Exocool device is exclusively distributed via Nor’easter Medical across the U.S.. Nor’easter was founded by a medical device professional with more than 25 years of sales experience in the B2B and OR selling environments. Nor'easter focuses on cardiac surgery, interventional cardiology, vascular surgery and interventions as well as other surgical specialties.
Bennett Petrescu
Nor'easter Medical LLC
info@noreastermedical.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other