UPDATE: Jefferson County I-80 Weekend Ramp Closure Cancelled

Indiana, PA – The upcoming weekend I-80 ramp closures in Jefferson County have been cancelled.

It was previously announced that Exit 78: Brookville/Sigel Westbound on and off ramps would be closing June 10-12. This closure has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

