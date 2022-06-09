Submit Release
​ Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Hollowell Church Road, Fetterhoff Chapel Road in Franklin County

06/09/2022

Crossings to be closed June 26-30

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that CSX Railroad plans to perform work on rail crossings on Hollowell Church Road (Route 2003) in Antrim Township, and Fetterhoff Chapel Road (Route 2021) in Quincy Township, Franklin County. Both crossings will be closed from Sunday, June 26, through Thursday, June 30. 


Hollowell Church Road will be closed between State Line Road and Marsh Road. A detour will be in place using Leitersburg Road and Marsh Road. 


Fetterhoff Chapel Road will be closed between Route 316 and McKenzie Road. A detour will be in place using Route 316, New Franklin Road, Falling Springs Road and Mont Alto Road.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


