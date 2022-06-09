The vehicle operates as a mobile courtroom, equipped with computers, Internet, widescreen television monitors, and a camera, designed to give community members an opportunity to appear in court without having to travel, what is for some people an unattainable distance to travel to court.
Mobile courtroom aims to 'bridge the gap' in northern California
