Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,809 in the last 365 days.

The Best Hotels In The New York Area For Business Travelers By CloseoutExplosion.com

Wholesale Closeout Secrets By Donny Lowy

Wholesale Closeout Secrets By Donny Lowy

CloseoutExplosion.com publishes a review of the best hotels in the New York area for business travelers.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business travelers require a high level of comfort that is balanced by affordability, which is why this hotel guide has been published.

Donny Lowy, the CEO of CloseoutExplosion.com, has published information that can help you locate and review the best business hotels in the greater New York area, including hotels located in New Jersey and Connecticut. This detailed information will give you a good idea of what you can expect before booking a reservation and arriving at your hotel.

Donny, who has run a New York based wholesale closeout business that supplies merchandise to many international buyers, understands the needs and wants of international business travelers.

"Many of my customers travel to New York from as far as Ghana, Guyana, Nigeria, and Trinidad, and are looking for safe and secure hotels that are economical. My customers are looking for a balance that includes comfortable accommodations, at very budget friendly prices, since international travelers need to be well rested for their shopping expeditions, while ensuring that their travel costs do not impact the profitability of their wholesale buying trip."

Donny added, "the last thing a business person who has landed in JFK , LaGuardia, or Newark Liberty Airport, after having sat on a plane for hours after having traveled from as far as Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, or the Middle East, is to discover that a hotel does not meet their expectations or needs. Thankfully, there is plenty of information available, plus the ability to book a room through sites such as Priceline, Expedia, or Hotel.com, that a visitor to NYC can ensure that they stay at lodging that meets their needs and wants."

Some of the hotels which are reviewed include:

The Crowne Plaza Suffern Mahwah Hotel

The Crowne Plaza Stamford in Stamford, CT

The William Vale

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

The Wythe Hotel

The Henry Norman Hotel

The McCarren Hotel

The Franklin Guest House

The Nu Hotel

The Box House Hotel

The Aloft

The Williamsburg Hotel

The Le Jolie Hotel

The Condor Hotel

The Hampton Inn Brooklyn

The Tillary Hotel

The Point Plaza Hotel

The Blue Moon Hotel

The Neptune Hotel

Hotel RL by Red Lion Brooklyn

The Rockaway House Hotel

Moblat BKLN

Bogart Hotel

NY Moore Hostel

Hotel Lynx

Quality Inn In Brooklyn

Reviews for additional business friendly budget hotels will be added periodically, and can be requested by contacting Donny Lowy directly.
Owners and managers of hotels can request that their hotels be reviewed, and will be included based on meeting criteria that ensure that the hotels are ideal for business people who are very price conscious.

Donny Lowy
Closeout Explosion Inc
+1 917-913-6093
email us here

You just read:

The Best Hotels In The New York Area For Business Travelers By CloseoutExplosion.com

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.