The Best Hotels In The New York Area For Business Travelers By CloseoutExplosion.com
CloseoutExplosion.com publishes a review of the best hotels in the New York area for business travelers.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business travelers require a high level of comfort that is balanced by affordability, which is why this hotel guide has been published.
Donny Lowy, the CEO of CloseoutExplosion.com, has published information that can help you locate and review the best business hotels in the greater New York area, including hotels located in New Jersey and Connecticut. This detailed information will give you a good idea of what you can expect before booking a reservation and arriving at your hotel.
Donny, who has run a New York based wholesale closeout business that supplies merchandise to many international buyers, understands the needs and wants of international business travelers.
"Many of my customers travel to New York from as far as Ghana, Guyana, Nigeria, and Trinidad, and are looking for safe and secure hotels that are economical. My customers are looking for a balance that includes comfortable accommodations, at very budget friendly prices, since international travelers need to be well rested for their shopping expeditions, while ensuring that their travel costs do not impact the profitability of their wholesale buying trip."
Donny added, "the last thing a business person who has landed in JFK , LaGuardia, or Newark Liberty Airport, after having sat on a plane for hours after having traveled from as far as Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, or the Middle East, is to discover that a hotel does not meet their expectations or needs. Thankfully, there is plenty of information available, plus the ability to book a room through sites such as Priceline, Expedia, or Hotel.com, that a visitor to NYC can ensure that they stay at lodging that meets their needs and wants."
Some of the hotels which are reviewed include:
The Crowne Plaza Suffern Mahwah Hotel
The Crowne Plaza Stamford in Stamford, CT
The William Vale
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
The Wythe Hotel
The Henry Norman Hotel
The McCarren Hotel
The Franklin Guest House
The Nu Hotel
The Box House Hotel
The Aloft
The Williamsburg Hotel
The Le Jolie Hotel
The Condor Hotel
The Hampton Inn Brooklyn
The Tillary Hotel
The Point Plaza Hotel
The Blue Moon Hotel
The Neptune Hotel
Hotel RL by Red Lion Brooklyn
The Rockaway House Hotel
Moblat BKLN
Bogart Hotel
NY Moore Hostel
Hotel Lynx
Quality Inn In Brooklyn
Reviews for additional business friendly budget hotels will be added periodically, and can be requested by contacting Donny Lowy directly.
Owners and managers of hotels can request that their hotels be reviewed, and will be included based on meeting criteria that ensure that the hotels are ideal for business people who are very price conscious.
Donny Lowy
Closeout Explosion Inc
+1 917-913-6093
