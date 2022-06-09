Submit Release
Wholesale Closeout Secrets Book Published By Donny Lowy, The CEO Of CloseoutExplosion.com

Wholesale Closeout Secrets is a book published by Donny Lowy, an entrepreneur who specializes in the wholesale and closeout industry.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesale Closeout Secrets, is a comprehensive and detailed book published by Donny Lowy, an entrepreneur who specializes in the wholesale and closeout business.

Donny Lowy, who runs CloseoutExplosion.com, shares his strategies, secrets, ideas, and resources, for buying and selling wholesale and closeout merchandise.

Starting with a minivan and a few cases of children's socks, and with a stint selling at local New York and New Jersey flea markets, Donny proceeded to build a wholesale business that has supplied brand name merchandise to boutiques throughout the world, including in countries such as the United States, Botswana, Dubai, Ghana, Guyana, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Inside this exciting book, you will discover detailed information on topics such as:

Buying Wholesale Clothing In The USA

Wholesale Search Engines For Locating Hard To Find Merchandise

How To Buy Merchandise Directly From Brands And Designers

Negotiation Tips That Can Help Wholesale Buyers Save Up To 90% On Their Product Costs

How To Purchase Popular Products For Pennies On The Dollar

Forming Exclusive Buying Relationships With Wholesale Sources That Will Boost Your Bottom Line

Overlooked Sources For Closeout Products With Surprisingly High Margins

How Freight Forwarders Like Schenker, Corporate Messengers, And Tropical Shipping, Can Save You Money When Shipping Your Products Internationally

How To Find The New York Wholesale Warehouses That Your Competitors Are Shopping At

What You Must Know To Truly Make Money When Buying Overstock And Store Return Merchandise

Strategies For Purchasing Inventory At Going Out Of Business Sales

Marketing Tips That Can Help You Move More Merchandise, At Higher Prices

How To Become A Successful eBay Seller Even If You Have Never Sold On eBay

Amazon FBA Selling Tips That Experienced Amazon Sellers Are Using Day In And Day Out

How YouTube Can Help You Attract Eager Customers From All Over The World Who Are Ready To Buy From You

Secrets Of Retail Arbitrage That Resellers Wish You Never Knew

How To Purchase Authentic Designer Handbags At Below Wholesale Prices

Tips For Discovering, And Introducing, New Products To Your Customers

Reading Wholesale Closeout Secrets is like taking a one on one trip with Donny Lowy through the inner workings of the wholesale and closeout industry, all while being given access to some of the most sought after and detailed information on this exciting and potentially lucrative business.

This book is for entrepreneurs who dream of becoming large volume wholesalers, opening a fashionable boutique, starting an eBay business, selling through the Amazon FBA program, brokering closeout deals, attending bankruptcy auctions, exporting and importing merchandise, selling at flea markets and swap meets, or becoming personal shoppers.

New entrants and veterans to the business can quickly accelerate their progress when it comes to buying and selling merchandise by applying the lessons and strategies found in this book.

Donny Lowy can be contacted directly, he is happy to answer questions that readers might have. Donny is happy to talk to resellers, retailers, and wholesalers, who are looking for more information on topics such as buying distressed merchandise, liquidating a business, buying and selling from and to department stores, locating wholesalers, and conducting business on an international basis.

Donny Lowy
Closeout Explosion Inc
+1 917-913-6093
