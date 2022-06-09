Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 10-13) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures and restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 10-13), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend closures are in place:

Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps and southbound I-17 off-ramp closed at Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 13) for regional drainage system project. Detour: Consider alternate routes including Cactus or Bell roads. Note: WB Greenway Road is already closed near I-17 (started June 3) and is scheduled to reopen in late June following roadway reconstruction.

(June 13) for regional drainage system project. Consider alternate routes including Cactus or Bell roads. (started June 3) following roadway reconstruction. Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 13) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The I-10 "connector ramp" between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. I-10 WB off-ramp at Broadway also closed. Detour: Alternate routes include SR 143 plus University and Priest drives to travel beyond the closure.

(June 13) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Alternate routes include SR 143 plus University and Priest drives to travel beyond the closure. Eastbound I-10 closed at 99th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (June 11) for bridge deck joint work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Dysart Road, Fairway Drive and Avondale Boulevard also closed. Detours: Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 99th Avenue. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure.

(June 11) for bridge deck joint work. Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 99th Avenue. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure. Westbound SR 24 (Gateway Freeway) between Ellsworth Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 12) for pavement maintenance. Detour: Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to reach Loop 202.

(Gateway Freeway) (Santan Freeway) (June 12) for pavement maintenance. Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to reach Loop 202. Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight at the Gila River Bridge west of SR 587 (south of Chandler) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (June 11) for barrier wall repairs. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

overnight (south of Chandler) (June 11) for barrier wall repairs. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Eastbound US 60 narrowed to one lane overnight in areas between Mountain View and Peralta roads in Gold Canyon from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (June 12-16) for pavement sealing project. Expect intersection restrictions at times overnight at Mountain View Road, Superstition Mountain Drive, Mountainbrook Drive, Kings Ranch Road and Peralta Road. Detours: Drivers will detour via nearest available intersection. Please allow extra travel time.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.