BIO2022 will showcase the latest Bio Tech innovations from the worlds leader in technology. San Diego, CA, June, 13-16
EINPresswire.com/ -- Estonia realized science and technology were important for the future. The many innovations in technology were directly related to the countries investment in technology via public schools. You may remember the news when computer coding was a school directive for all student in 1st grade.
Because of this forward thinking Estonia has become the world’s most advanced digital nation offering fertile ground for innovation across the biotech industry. Estonia’s uniquely entrepreneurial environment, solid scientific and research foundation, and strongly interconnected scientific community provide the perfect backdrop for breakthroughs in biotech.
Join us, be a part of the revolution and see Estonia pushing boundaries at the 2022 BIO International Convention taking place in San Diego, CA from June 13 - 16, 2022.
Why meet just a company when you can meet a whole country of innovators pushing the biotech industry to new heights.
Meet Estonian Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology. Andres Sutt will join the panel on Monday, June 13th, 1pm - 2.30 pm: Spurring Biotech Innovation Across The Globe: A High-Level Discussion. Mr. Sutt will provide an overview of Estonia's Biotech industry, innovations, technology and partnering activities. Mr.Sutt will be at the Estonian booth #3023, 3pm-5pm to answer any questions.
Estonian Companies attending BIO 2022 :
Connected Health Cluster
Connected Health, founded by the Science Park Tehnopol, is a country-wide partnership between health-related stakeholders in Estonia.
https://connectedhealth.ee/
Center of Food and Fermentation Technologies (TFTAK)
TFTAK is your ideal microbial consortia contract manufacturing partner. TFTAK is a trusted partner of world-leading companies in the field.
https://tftak.eu/
Icosagen Cell Factory
is an organically growing contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) that invests all of its profit into the company's development. We develop therapeutic and diagnostic antibodies.
https://www.icosagen.com/
Solis BioDyne
Solis BioDyne is a world leader in the development of accurate room temperature stable reagents and enzymes. Over 26 years of experience in Industrial-scale protein design.
https://solisbiodyne.com/
IKO Science
IKO Science has invented unique IKO Biodetector BD500 that provides all the functions and technologies necessary for the efficient and accurate measurement/detection, in real time, of viruses and other organic aerosols, such as airborne bacteria, spores etc. inside objects where the concentration of bio-aerosols is strictly limited.
https://www.biodetectorbd500.com/
Bioatlas Ltd
Our main aim is to revolutionize agarose gel preparation around the world with the help of our partners. Currently our main goal is to introduce safe DNA stains to every lab around the world.
https://www.bioatlas.com/
TBD-Biodiscovery
TBD develops, manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
We provide our clients with the full spectra of Chemistry-related services necessary for production/registration of API.
https://biodiscovery.eu/
About Estonia.
A beautiful Baltic nation where the literacy rate is over 99,99 % and everyone you meet speaks English making the country perfect for advancement in many areas.
Estonia has a long track record of successful technology investments and innovations. The country made the world take note when computer coding started to be taught to all students in 1st grade. Estonia consistently ranks as a world leader in human capital, digital capability, and ease of doing business.
https://tradewithestonia.com/
https://investinestonia.com/
BIO International Convention
BIO 2022, the BIO International Convention, will take place 13-16 June 2022 in San Diego, CA, USA. The event will be organised by the Biotechnology Innovation Organisation (BIO). BIO is the world’s largest advocacy association representing member companies, state biotechnology groups, academic and research institutions, and related organizations across the United States and in 30+ countries.
