The world’s number 1 digital nation will now change Biotech forever
Be part of the revolution and see the world's number 1 digital nation in action. Meet Estonia at the BIO2022 , San Diego, June 13 - 16, 2022.SAN DIEGO, CA, U.S.A., June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estonia, the world’s most advanced digital nation offers fertile ground for innovation across the biotech industry. Estonia’s uniquely entrepreneurial environment, solid scientific and research foundation, and strongly interconnected scientific community provide the perfect backdrop for breakthroughs in biotech.
Join us, be a part of the revolution and see Estonia pushing boundaries at the 2022 BIO International Convention taking place in San Diego, CA from June 13 - 16, 2022.
Estonia’s Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology, Andres Sutt will join the panel on Monday, June 13th, 1pm - 2.30 pm: Spurring Biotech Innovation Across The Globe: A High-Level Discussion.
Mr. Sutt will provide an overview of Estonia's Biotech industry, innovations, technology and partnering activities. Mr.Sutt will be at the Estonian booth #3023, 3pm-5pm to answer any questions. Mr.Sutt will also attend the BIO International Convention 2022 Welcome Reception and “European Night”.
About Estonia.
A beautiful Baltic nation where the literacy rate is over 99,99 % and everyone you meet speaks English making the country perfect for advancement in many areas.
Estonia has a long track record of successful technology investments and innovations. The country made the world take note when computer coding started to be taught to all students in 1st grade. Estonia consistently ranks as a world leader in human capital, digital capability, and ease of doing business.
From multinational companies to high growth startups.
More info:
https://tradewithestonia.com/
https://investinestonia.com/
Estonian Companies attending BIO 2022 :
Connected Health Cluster
CHC connects you with the Estonian health innovation ecosystem: IT and biotech companies, startups, R&D partners and more.
Connected Health, founded by the Science Park Tehnopol, is a country-wide partnership between health-related stakeholders in Estonia, who are committed to accelerating the adoption of connected health solutions, on an international scale and on commercial terms.
The cluster brings together 80+ partners, including 43 companies (start-ups, health IT, medtech, biotech, and pharma), R&D partners (universities and technology competence centers), health and wellness service providers (hospitals, GPs, occupational health, spas, fitness and sports), patient organizations and user communities, and public sector (ministries responsible for healthcare and entrepreneurship, national health insurance, and the national health development agency).
https://connectedhealth.ee/
Center of Food and Fermentation Technologies (TFTAK)
TFTAK is your ideal microbial consortia contract manufacturing partner. Our full pipeline from genome to bioprocess includes unique species interaction modeling, isothermal microcalorimetry and serial batch-based media screening and robust consortia manufacturing process development with viable cell quantification. We have excellent analytical methods that support the process development. TFTAK is a trusted partner of world-leading companies in the field.
https://tftak.eu/
Icosagen Cell Factory
Icosagen is an organically growing contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) that invests all of its profit into the company's development, mainly into research and development.
We develop therapeutic and diagnostic antibodies. We also collaborate with other biopharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic companies to accelerate their antibody development, including its manufacturing and stable CHO cell line development. In addition to services, we have several therapeutic antibodies in our pipeline, and a comprehensive selection of off-the-shelf diagnostic reagents. We are known as responsive, scientifically knowledgeable and technically savvy. Our credo is quality.
https://www.icosagen.com/
Solis BioDyne
Your high-performance PCR partner for stability, customization & scale. Room temperature stable reagents | Customized consulting & development | IVD-grade quality.
Solis BioDyne is a global biotech company from Estonia and is a world leader in the development of accurate room temperature stable reagents and enzymes. Over 26 years of experience in Industrial-scale protein design and production gives flexibility and time-to-market leverage to develop a customized product and solution from technical support to assay optimization. High standards have made Solis BioDyne a trusted trademark worldwide, providing solutions to over 110 countries.
https://solisbiodyne.com/
IKO Science
Unique Biodetector BD500 for accurate measurement and detection of viruses is invented in Estonia!
IKO Science has invented unique IKO Biodetector BD500 that provides all the functions and technologies necessary for the efficient and accurate measurement/detection, in real time, of viruses and other organic aerosols, such as airborne bacteria, spores etc. inside objects where the concentration of bio-aerosols is strictly limited.
https://www.biodetectorbd500.com/
Bioatlas Ltd
Science of Life
Bioatlas has been focusing on PCR and agarose gel electrophoresis for 15 years already. Still, our main aim is to revolutionize agarose gel preparation around the world with the help of our partners. We are looking for distribution partners, OEM resellers and scientific partners to meet our goals. Currently our main goal is to introduce safe DNA stains to every lab around the world. Our patented tablet format makes it even more appealing.
https://www.bioatlas.com/
TBD-Biodiscovery
Small molecules, API development, contract services and GMP manufacturing
Company founded in 2006 by private capital and contributing to modern healthcare and Biotech Industry. TBD develops, manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
We provide our clients with the full spectra of Chemistry-related services necessary for production/registration of API.
We are focused on low volume/high added value products, which means that we can work with both – niche generics and innovative NCEs.
https://biodiscovery.eu/
