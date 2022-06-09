Mini Dental Implant Centers of America Now Open in Scottsdale, Arizona
Mini dental implants are the number one solution to missing teeth and loose-fitting dentures. You can be you again! We cannot wait to change your life!”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mini Dental Implant Centers of America is proud to announce the opening of our newest location in Scottsdale, AZ. This location will be offering a wide range of cosmetic dental services, including mini dental implants, the number one solution to missing teeth, and loose-fitting dentures. The new state-of-the-art office is conveniently located at 3501 North Scottsdale Rd, right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.
— Todd E. Shatkin, DDS
Free consultations are available with our skilled and dedicated implant dentists, Dr. Seerat Mann and Dr. Todd Shatkin. Call today to schedule a free consultation!
Dr. Seerat Mann and Dr. Todd Shatkin are providing the following dental services at their new office:
• Mini dental implants
• Full mouth reconstruction
• Dental crowns & bridges
• Teeth whitening
• Porcelain veneers
• Invisalign/Krystal Klear aligners
• Tooth extractions
• And more!
Regain confidence and eat without restriction with our life-changing cosmetic dental treatments. Get amazing results at the Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scottsdale, AZ.
About Dr. Seerat Mann
Dr. Seerat Mann co-founded The Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scottsdale. She has been helping her patients achieve healthy and beautiful smiles throughout the state of Arizona, and her work allows patients to eat and talk more comfortably and confidently.
Dr. Mann went to NYU to receive her degree in dentistry. She proceeded to New York-Presbyterian Hospital to complete her residency and has since become a member of the American Dental Association (ADA).
Mini dental implants have had some of the most significant impacts on Dr. Mann’s patients, but she also provides a wide range of cosmetic dental treatments. Utilizing modern dental technology, Dr. Mann addresses many dental concerns such as gum disease, root canals, teeth whitening, and much more. Dr. Mann is fluent in English, Punjabi, and Hindi and serves patients from all around the world.
About Dr. Todd Shatkin
Dr. Todd Shatkin co-founded The Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scottsdale with Dr. Mann. He has been in practice for over 30 years, offering countless life-changing treatments.
Dr. Shatkin completed dental school at the University of Pacific and is a pioneer in the field of implant and cosmetic dentistry, holding several patents. All of the technology and techniques employed at their office are the latest and most up-to-date. He is also a member of the ADA as well as several other prestigious dental groups.
What are Mini Dental Implants?
Mini dental implants are one of the best treatment options to replace missing teeth. They cost less than traditional dental implants and are a less invasive option. The implanted post that holds the crown is much smaller than conventional implants, which means much less bone mass is needed to be a candidate for mini dental implants.
The recovery time is also much quicker because the procedure is far less invasive than traditional dental implants. The dentists at the Scottsdale location can replace a missing tooth or multiple teeth in a single visit, whereas traditional dental implants can take weeks and multiple visits to walk away with the final results.
Furthermore, bone grafting can be avoided with mini dental implants. Traditional dental implants often require bone grafting to hold the implant. Even then, the bone graft could be rejected, prolonging the wait to get results. Mini dental implants offer a permanent solution to tooth loss. Talk and eat with ease and gain back confidence once lost.
Schedule a Free Consultation at the Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scottsdale, Arizona Today!
Both Dr. Mann and Dr. Shatkin provide free consultations at their new Scottsdale location. Receive a full assessment and comprehensive treatment plan free of charge. The office is open from 8 am – 5 pm on weekdays and by appointment on weekends. Regain the ability to talk and eat without impediment, and significantly benefit from visiting the Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Scottdale. Call us at (480) 866-8797 to schedule a free consultation and let us put a smile on your face!
