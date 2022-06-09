BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFIERS ATTEND FANCY FOOD TRADE SHOW IN NEW YORK CITY
Calling companies to sign up with the only worldwide accredited Vegan certification program on the planet. BeVeg Vegan Certification attends Fancy Food in NYC.
The BeVeg Vegan trademark is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg Vegan Certification will be in attendance at Fancy Food in New York City to offer companies and brands the only worldwide accredited Vegan certification program on the planet.
— BeVeg Vegan Certification Firm, ISO 17065 Accredited
The BeVeg Vegan trademark is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. This is important for the plant-based consumer and for the producer wishing to access new capital markets. The Orthodox Union (OU) offers the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering; meaning the audit can take place at the same time as the kosher audit for minimal factory disruption. BeVeg is ISO 17065 accredited for Vegan product/service certification.
To request an official Vegan certification quote from BeVeg, or learn more about the BeVeg program, visit the Orthodox Union (OU) kosher booth at Fancy Food show or find a BeVeg Vegan Certifier walking the floor at Fancy Food this week. Fancy Food will be held at the Javitz Center in New York City on June 12-14, 2022.
