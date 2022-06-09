BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFIERS ATTEND FANCY FOOD TRADE SHOW IN NEW YORK CITY

BeVeg in attendance at BEVNET & NOSH in New York City.

Calling companies to sign up with the only worldwide accredited Vegan certification program on the planet. BeVeg Vegan Certification attends Fancy Food in NYC.

The BeVeg Vegan trademark is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. ”
— BeVeg Vegan Certification Firm, ISO 17065 Accredited
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg Vegan Certification will be in attendance at Fancy Food in New York City to offer companies and brands the only worldwide accredited Vegan certification program on the planet.

The BeVeg Vegan trademark is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. This is important for the plant-based consumer and for the producer wishing to access new capital markets. The Orthodox Union (OU) offers the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering; meaning the audit can take place at the same time as the kosher audit for minimal factory disruption. BeVeg is ISO 17065 accredited for Vegan product/service certification.

To request an official Vegan certification quote from BeVeg, or learn more about the BeVeg program, visit the Orthodox Union (OU) kosher booth at Fancy Food show or find a BeVeg Vegan Certifier walking the floor at Fancy Food this week. Fancy Food will be held at the Javitz Center in New York City on June 12-14, 2022.

BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFIERS ATTEND FANCY FOOD TRADE SHOW IN NEW YORK CITY

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFIERS ATTEND FANCY FOOD TRADE SHOW IN NEW YORK CITY
BEVEG ATTENDS SWEETS & SNACKS IN CHICAGO TO OFFER VEGAN CERTIFICATION WITH NSF
BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFICATION AND NSF AT NATIONAL RESTAURANT SHOW IN CHICAGO
View All Stories From This Author