Cyberlobe Technologies Selected as Digital Advisor for Canada's Digital Adoption Program
The company is a Canadian-based provider of digital transformation services for SMEsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and medium-sized businesses in Canada can now get help from Cyberlobe Technologies to adopt new digital technologies. The company has been selected as a digital advisor for the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP), which offers grants, loans, and youth wage subsidies to businesses that want to digitize their tools. Cyberlobe will provide free consultations to businesses interested in learning more about the program and how they can apply.
The Canadian government provides a Digital Adoption Grant to help small businesses increase digital literacy and adopt digital technologies. The grant provides access to a free online assessment tool to evaluate the business's readiness for digital transformation. Up to $15,000 is available to consult with a digital advisor. Interest-free loans of up to $100,000 from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) are available to implement the plan. In addition, the Youth Wage Subsidy provides up to $7300 to hire a recent graduate or student to help with the transition. This grant provides small businesses with the resources to succeed in the digital economy.
To be eligible for the grant, businesses must:
• Have at least $500,000 of annual revenues in one of the previous three tax years
• Have between 1 – 499 full-time equivalent employees
• Be incorporated federally or provincially, or be a Canadian resident sole proprietor
• Be a for-profit, privately owned business
Cyberlobe Technologies will help with every step of the Digital Adoption Plan application.
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who have completed their digital adoption plan may be eligible for a loan of up to $100,000 from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC). The loan has 0% interest and can be used to help businesses grow and aid in digital transformation. Eligible enterprises may also qualify for a wage subsidy of up to $7,300 for a youth worker as part of a youth placement opportunity. This subsidy can help businesses create new jobs and provide training and development opportunities for young people.
The development of a digital plan is just the beginning of an organization's journey to transformation. Once the plan is developed, it is important to choose a digital service provider that best suits your needs to begin the implementation phase. They offer clients comprehensive digital transformation services designed to help them leverage the power of technology to achieve their business goals.
As part of the service, the Cyberlobe Technologies team will assess the company's current digital maturity and identify areas where digital adoption can support the business strategy to create a tailored plan that outlines the steps to take to reach the desired level of digital maturity. This may include creating business process automation and e-commerce strategies, blueprinting a communication bridge that will allow different systems to interact seamlessly, or digitizing areas where manual processes are used like Excel or automating invoicing, POS, contract, and supply chain management. The company also offers CRM implementation and system selection services.
"The Canada Digital Adoption Program provides the critical support SMEs need to compete in today's digital economy," said Cyberlobe CEO Jaikishan Prithiani. "We're proud to be part of this important initiative and look forward to helping businesses across Canada realize the benefits of digital transformation."
For more information, visit cyberlobe.com.
About Cyberlobe Technologies
Cyberlobe Technologies is a Canadian-based provider of digital transformation solutions. The company has been a trusted advisor and independent consultant to organizations across industries for over ten years, helping them drive innovation and growth through digital technologies.
Cyberlobe's experienced consultants work with clients to assess their business needs and goals and develop tailored digital transformation strategies that leverage the latest technologies and trends. Cyberlobe has helped organizations in a variety of industries to adopt new technologies and drive business growth, including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and education.
