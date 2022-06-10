AI Robotics Leader; $AITX Invited by Hospital Group & Top Guarding Co.: Artificial Intelligence Tech. Stock Symbol: AITX

Share This Article

AI Robotics Leader; $AITX Invited by Regional Hospital Group & Top 3 Guarding Company: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

When a significant partner’s major client opens their facility to help spread the word about our technology it’s noteworthy,” — Mark Folmer, President of RAD

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Robotics Leader; $AITX Invited by Regional Hospital Group & Top 3 Guarding Company: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)  Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications. New Dealers Signed in the US and Multiple Other Countries. Increasing Orders Received for Latest Products from Varied Customers. CEO Releases Publication on the New Economy, Jobs and Automation. Planned Entry Into the $17.6 Billion Residential Security Market. Multiple Unit Order from National Security Personnel Company. AITX Nationwide Television Ad Campaign Beginning in Late May.AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will be demonstrating its ROSA™, SCOT™ and RAD Light My Way™ Solutions to a group of hospitals and at least 1 major consumer goods manufacturer as invited and arranged by a top 3 guarding company.This is the RAD’s largest private demonstration of its systems, post-pandemic and is at the request and invitation of a large regional healthcare organization. Attendees will include other healthcare groups as arranged by RAD’s partner, a top 3 security company.AITX filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal year 2022 ended February 28, 2022. AITX is a ‘full SEC reporting’ company that files detailed annual and quarterly reports.Key Takeaways from the FY 2022 10-K FilingRevenue Increases 400% Of Prior Year’sCash Flows from Financing ActivitiesSignificant Expansion of Sales Funnel and PotentialManagement feels that new deployed devices in the subsequent fiscal year can be between 250 and 1250, representing 100% to 500% growth.About AITX:Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube. Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos  AITX Signs 2 New Dealers, Receives Multiple ROSA OrderOn May 24th and June 3rd AITX announced it had signed U.S. Secure Ventures (USSV) and USA Security as new authorized dealers and has received orders for ROSA security robots from these new dealers. USSV is a commercial security services provider with offices in Dallas, TX growing from regional leader to a national authority in commercial and integrated security. USA Security is Headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN and supports a variety of industries across the United States. Order for Security Robots from Romanian Dealer Civitas GroupOn May 23rd AITX announced an order from Civitas PSG, one of the largest security companies in Romania for an AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) access control device, and one ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) robotic surveillance unit. This will be first AITX deployment in the European market for AVA, capable of performing all functions of a security guard at a controlled gate of entry. AITX Devices Signs First UK Authorized DealerOn May 18th AITX announced it has signed its first authorized dealer in the United Kingdom and has received an order for a ROSA security robot. Additional details, including the name of the new dealer will be released in the future. Development of Residential Security SolutionOn May 17th AITX announced it expects to launch a product into the rapidly expanding residential security market that is based around its best-selling ROSA solution.AITX indicated that the development project will utilize technology from its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Group (RAD-G), specifically 'RADPACK-mini' which controls the device's power, communications, peripherals and handles much of its analytic processing. The second critical component of the upcoming residential solution is 'RADCam', RAD's integrated camera that features sufficient processing power to drive complex AI analytics.AITX also confirmed that initial production will be in Q4 of this year, with a limited launch of between 1,000 to 2,500 units expected. Multiple Order from Recently Signed Dealer Premier Protective SecurityOn May 16th AITX announced an order for 2 ROSA security robots from Premier Protective Security, a minority-owned security personnel management company with nationwide engagement.The 2 ROSAs will be deployed as part of a pilot program at one of the nation's leading travel centers. AITX ROSA has been well received by gas stations, convenience stores and other small retail operators for its unparalleled ability to detect and deter instances of trespassing and loitering without the need for manned guarding assistance. AITX Nationwide Television Ad CampaignOn May 13th AITX announced it has released its first TV ad to be used in a limited nationwide marketing campaign. The initial spot highlights AITX industry leadership role while drawing specific attention to RAD Light My Way, a personal safety and security solution produced by its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD).For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) visit: www.aitx.ai , stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com

