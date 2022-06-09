ONS Hires Erica Fischer-Cartlidge, DNP, CNS, AOCNS®, EBP-C, as Chief Clinical Officer
The CCO’s strategic vision helps guide ONS to generate and deliver evidence-based resources, products, and programs.
Dr. Fischer-Cartlidge brings a wealth of experience to our ONS team”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erica Fischer-Cartlidge, DNP, CNS, AOCNS®, EBP-C, will begin the role of the Oncology Nursing Society’s (ONS’s) chief clinical officer (CCO) on July 18, 2022. Fischer-Cartlidge is the former interim director of nursing evidence-based practice at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY.
— ONS Chief Executive Officer Brenda Nevidjon, MSN, RN, FAAN
“Dr. Fischer-Cartlidge brings a wealth of experience to our ONS team,” ONS Chief Executive Officer Brenda Nevidjon, MSN, RN, FAAN, said. “She will be a leading voice in guiding the strategic priorities of ONS and engaging members to advance the science and practice of oncology nursing.”
The CCO’s strategic vision helps guide ONS to generate and deliver the evidence-based resources, products, and programs that represent the Society’s status as national standards setter. Fischer-Cartlidge will also collaborate with ONS’s affiliates to identify, translate, and facilitate current and emerging oncology practice needs, research initiatives, and funding priorities.
Fischer-Cartlidge holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Scranton, a master’s degree in nursing from Drexel University, and a doctorate in nursing practice with a leadership concentration from Quinnipiac University. She has led many large clinical initiatives, including the development of hospital-wide interprofessional standards for the prevention and management of mucositis, the implementation of scalp cooling across more than 15 sites, development of a nurse-driven penicillin allergy testing program, and the Publishing@MSK mentorship program, which produced more than 36 articles in peer-reviewed publications since its inception.
Fischer-Cartlidge recently completed a term as director-at-large with the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists. She is a past president of the ONS New York City Chapter, past chair of the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation Certification News editorial board, and participated in numerous other ONS volunteer programs, including the Millennial Advisory Panel, Student Advisory Panel, and liaison to the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. She received the 40 Under 40 in Cancer Award from the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care and the 2021 Connie Henke Yarbro Excellence in Cancer Nursing Mentorship Award from the Oncology Nursing Foundation.
“It is such a privilege to have the opportunity to work alongside the ONS staff and Board to continue the pursuit of oncology nursing excellence and the transformation of cancer care,” Fischer-Cartlidge said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to represent the nurses’ voice across the enterprise as the CCO.”
ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.
Nicole Lininger
Oncology Nursing Society
+1 724-601-0337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn