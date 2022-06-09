Route 3015 Snowden Road Drainage Repairs Start Monday in South Park
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing drainage improvement work on Snowden Road (Route 3015) in South Park Township, Allegheny County, will start Monday, June 13 weather permitting.
A portion of Snowden Road between Cochran Mill Road and Royal Park Road will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday continuously through Friday, June 24 as crews conduct drainage improvement work. Through traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detours
North of the Closure
From Snowden Road, continue straight onto Riggs Road
Turn left onto Ridge Road
Turn left onto Connor Drive
Follow Connor Drive back to Snowden Road
End detour
South of the Closure
PennDOT crews will conduct the work. Please use caution when traveling in this area.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
#
# #