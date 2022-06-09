Route 3015 Snowden Road Drainage Repairs Start Monday in South Park

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing drainage improvement work on Snowden Road (Route 3015) in South Park Township, Allegheny County, will start Monday, June 13 weather permitting.

A portion of Snowden Road between Cochran Mill Road and Royal Park Road will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday continuously through Friday, June 24 as crews conduct drainage improvement work. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

North of the Closure

From Snowden Road, continue straight onto Riggs Road

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Connor Drive

Follow Connor Drive back to Snowden Road

End detour

South of the Closure

PennDOT crews will conduct the work. Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

