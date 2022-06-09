DNR enforcement actions, published 6/9/2022

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Hardin County

Opal Eggs, LP

Pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

Story County

David Whitaker

Cease and prevent illegal open burning of combustible material in the future; cease and prevent the illegal disposal of solid waste in the future; and pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.