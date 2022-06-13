Submit Release
SAN ANTONIO SHOEMAKERS PARTNERS WITH ILC DOVER TO CREATE BOOTS FOR ASCENT/ENTRY SPACESUITS FOR BOEING’S STARLINER

SAS Nasa Boot

We are proud to offer our expertise to deliver a high-quality boot to support the ILC Dover and Boeing teams””
— Nancy Richardson, CEO of SAS
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio Shoemakers (SAS), a leading footwear brand, announced a partnership with ILC Dover to deliver boots for the Ascent/Entry Suit (AES) for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. “We are proud to offer our expertise to deliver a high-quality boot to support the ILC Dover and Boeing teams,” said Nancy Richardson, CEO of SAS. The boots were developed for maximum mobility to operate, enter and exit the spacecraft as well as for protection. ILC Dover selected SAS to partner with based on the company’s commitment to quality and over 40 years of craftsmanship. The Starliner spacecraft will ferry crews to the International Space Station.

A replica of the Starliner AES featuring the SAS designed boots will be on display on Florida’s Space Coast at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s new attraction called Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex. The grand opening of the permanent exhibit is June 16, 2022.

