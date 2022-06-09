Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - June

Fish and Game staff will be stocking 103,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in June.

All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Middle Fork Payette River May 30-Jun 3 750 Silver Creek May 30-Jun 3 750 Dick Knox Pond May 30-Jun 3 1,100 Sawyers Pond May 30-Jun 3 500 Middle Fork Boise River May 30-Jun 3 750 Eagle Island Park Pond May 30-Jun 3 450 Williams Park Pond May 30-Jun 3 450 Esther Simplot Pond May 30-Jun 3 700 Heroes Park Pond May 30-Jun 3 450 Wilson Springs North Pond May 30-Jun 3 250 Wilson Springs South Pond May 30-Jun 3 150 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond May 30-Jun 3 150 Caldwell Rotary Pond May 30-Jun 3 1,000 Indian Creek (Caldwell) May 30-Jun 3 250 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Jun 6-10 1,080 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Jun 6-10 1,080 Weiser Community Pond Jun 6-10 500 North Fork Boise River Jun 6-10 1,750 Bear Pond Jun 6-10 200 Idaho City Pond Jun 6-10 200 Lowman Ponds Jun 6-10 600 Nicholson Park Pond Jun 6-10 475 Legacy Park Pond Jun 6-10 350 Indian Creek (Kuna) Jun 6-10 250 Sage Hen Reservoir Jun 6-10 2,400 Kleiner Pond Jun 6-10 750 McDevitt Pond Jun 6-10 450 Riverside Pond Jun 6-10 450 Settlers Park Pond Jun 6-10 200 Mariposa Pond Jun 6-10 125 Wilson Springs North Pond Jun 6-10 250 Wilson Springs South Pond Jun 6-10 150 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jun 6-10 150 Wilson Creek Jun 6-10 250 Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence Jun 13-17 750 Middle Fork Payette River Jun 13-17 750 Silver Creek Jun 13-17 750 Bull Trout Lake Jun 13-17 1,000 Banner Summit Lake Jun 13-17 700 Bull Trout Lake #2 Jun 13-17 200 Martin Lake Jun 13-17 600 Wilson Springs North Pond Jun 13-17 250 Wilson Springs South Pond Jun 13-17 150 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jun 13-17 150 Marsing Pond Jun 13-17 600 Parkcenter Pond Jun 13-17 1,000 Grimes Creek Jun 13-17 1,600 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Jun 20-24 1,080 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Jun 20-24 1,080 Star City Pond West Jun 20-24 650 Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond Jun 20-24 1,000 Kleiner Pond Jun 20-24 750 McDevitt Pond Jun 20-24 450 Riverside Pond Jun 20-24 450 Settlers Park Pond Jun 20-24 200 Mariposa Pond Jun 20-24 125 Wilson Springs North Pond Jun 20-24 250 Wilson Springs South Pond Jun 20-24 150 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jun 20-24 150 Wilson Creek Jun 20-24 250 Wilson Springs North Pond Jun 27-Jul 1 250 Wilson Springs South Pond Jun 27-Jul 1 150 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Jun 27-Jul 1 150 Sage Hen Reservoir Jun 27-Jul 1 2,400

McCall Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Ol' McDonald Pond May 30-Jun 3 500 Fischer Pond May 30-Jun 3 750 Meadow Creek Pond May 30-Jun 3 500 Northwest Passage Pond May 30-Jun 3 375 Rowlands Pond May 30-Jun 3 1,500 Browns Pond May 30-Jun 3 1,200 Rapid River Pond May 30-Jun 3 500 Payette Lake Jun 6-10 5,000 Poorman Pond Jun 6-10 500 Little Salmon River Jun 6-10 400 North Fork Payette River 03 Jun 6-10 750 North Fork Payette River 05 Jun 6-10 750 North Fork Payette River 06 Jun 6-10 250 Northwest Passage Pond Jun 6-10 375 Boulder Meadows Reservoir Jun 13-17 1,200 Rowlands Pond Jun 13-17 1,000 Weiser River Jun 13-17 300 Middle Fork Weiser River Jun 13-17 500 Mud Lake Jun 13-17 600 Granite Lake Jun 13-17 4,000 Warm Lake Jun 20-24 12,000 Hazard Lake Jun 20-24 2,500 Big Creek Jun 20-24 400 North Fork Payette River 06 Jun 20-24 250 North Fork Lake Fork Creek Jun 20-24 200 Goose Lake Jun 27-Jul 1 4,000 Little Payette Lake Jun 27-Jul 1 5,000 Upper Payette Lake Jun 27-Jul 1 5,000 Payette Lake Jun 27-Jul 1 5,000 Herrick Reservoir Jun 27-Jul 1 1,500 Warren Dredge Pond Jun 27-Jul 1 500 Tripod Reservoir Jun 27-Jul 1 800 Horsethief Reservoir Jun 27-Jul 1 7,500

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.