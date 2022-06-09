Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - June
Fish and Game staff will be stocking 103,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in June.
All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
Nampa Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Middle Fork Payette River
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
750
|
Silver Creek
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
750
|
Dick Knox Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
1,100
|
Sawyers Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
500
|
Middle Fork Boise River
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
750
|
Eagle Island Park Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
450
|
Williams Park Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
450
|
Esther Simplot Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
700
|
Heroes Park Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
450
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
250
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
150
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
150
|
Caldwell Rotary Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
1,000
|
Indian Creek (Caldwell)
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
250
|
Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam
|
Jun 6-10
|
1,080
|
Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road
|
Jun 6-10
|
1,080
|
Weiser Community Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
500
|
North Fork Boise River
|
Jun 6-10
|
1,750
|
Bear Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
200
|
Idaho City Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
200
|
Lowman Ponds
|
Jun 6-10
|
600
|
Nicholson Park Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
475
|
Legacy Park Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
350
|
Indian Creek (Kuna)
|
Jun 6-10
|
250
|
Sage Hen Reservoir
|
Jun 6-10
|
2,400
|
Kleiner Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
750
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
450
|
Riverside Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
450
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
200
|
Mariposa Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
125
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
250
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
150
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
150
|
Wilson Creek
|
Jun 6-10
|
250
|
Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence
|
Jun 13-17
|
750
|
Middle Fork Payette River
|
Jun 13-17
|
750
|
Silver Creek
|
Jun 13-17
|
750
|
Bull Trout Lake
|
Jun 13-17
|
1,000
|
Banner Summit Lake
|
Jun 13-17
|
700
|
Bull Trout Lake #2
|
Jun 13-17
|
200
|
Martin Lake
|
Jun 13-17
|
600
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Jun 13-17
|
250
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Jun 13-17
|
150
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Jun 13-17
|
150
|
Marsing Pond
|
Jun 13-17
|
600
|
Parkcenter Pond
|
Jun 13-17
|
1,000
|
Grimes Creek
|
Jun 13-17
|
1,600
|
Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam
|
Jun 20-24
|
1,080
|
Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road
|
Jun 20-24
|
1,080
|
Star City Pond West
|
Jun 20-24
|
650
|
Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
1,000
|
Kleiner Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
750
|
McDevitt Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
450
|
Riverside Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
450
|
Settlers Park Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
200
|
Mariposa Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
125
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
250
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
150
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Jun 20-24
|
150
|
Wilson Creek
|
Jun 20-24
|
250
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
250
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
150
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
150
|
Sage Hen Reservoir
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
2,400
McCall Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Ol' McDonald Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
500
|
Fischer Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
750
|
Meadow Creek Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
500
|
Northwest Passage Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
375
|
Rowlands Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
1,500
|
Browns Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
1,200
|
Rapid River Pond
|
May 30-Jun 3
|
500
|
Payette Lake
|
Jun 6-10
|
5,000
|
Poorman Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
500
|
Little Salmon River
|
Jun 6-10
|
400
|
North Fork Payette River 03
|
Jun 6-10
|
750
|
North Fork Payette River 05
|
Jun 6-10
|
750
|
North Fork Payette River 06
|
Jun 6-10
|
250
|
Northwest Passage Pond
|
Jun 6-10
|
375
|
Boulder Meadows Reservoir
|
Jun 13-17
|
1,200
|
Rowlands Pond
|
Jun 13-17
|
1,000
|
Weiser River
|
Jun 13-17
|
300
|
Middle Fork Weiser River
|
Jun 13-17
|
500
|
Mud Lake
|
Jun 13-17
|
600
|
Granite Lake
|
Jun 13-17
|
4,000
|
Warm Lake
|
Jun 20-24
|
12,000
|
Hazard Lake
|
Jun 20-24
|
2,500
|
Big Creek
|
Jun 20-24
|
400
|
North Fork Payette River 06
|
Jun 20-24
|
250
|
North Fork Lake Fork Creek
|
Jun 20-24
|
200
|
Goose Lake
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
4,000
|
Little Payette Lake
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
5,000
|
Upper Payette Lake
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
5,000
|
Payette Lake
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
5,000
|
Herrick Reservoir
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
1,500
|
Warren Dredge Pond
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
500
|
Tripod Reservoir
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
800
|
Horsethief Reservoir
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
7,500
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.