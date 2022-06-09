Submit Release
Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - June

Fish and Game staff will be stocking 103,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in June.

All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Middle Fork Payette River

May 30-Jun 3

750

Silver Creek

May 30-Jun 3

750

Dick Knox Pond

May 30-Jun 3

1,100

Sawyers Pond

May 30-Jun 3

500

Middle Fork Boise River

May 30-Jun 3

750

Eagle Island Park Pond

May 30-Jun 3

450

Williams Park Pond

May 30-Jun 3

450

Esther Simplot Pond

May 30-Jun 3

700

Heroes Park Pond

May 30-Jun 3

450

Wilson Springs North Pond

May 30-Jun 3

250

Wilson Springs South Pond

May 30-Jun 3

150

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

May 30-Jun 3

150

Caldwell Rotary Pond

May 30-Jun 3

1,000

Indian Creek (Caldwell)

May 30-Jun 3

250

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Jun 6-10

1,080

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Jun 6-10

1,080

Weiser Community Pond

Jun 6-10

500

North Fork Boise River

Jun 6-10

1,750

Bear Pond

Jun 6-10

200

Idaho City Pond

Jun 6-10

200

Lowman Ponds

Jun 6-10

600

Nicholson Park Pond

Jun 6-10

475

Legacy Park Pond

Jun 6-10

350

Indian Creek (Kuna)

Jun 6-10

250

Sage Hen Reservoir

Jun 6-10

2,400

Kleiner Pond

Jun 6-10

750

McDevitt Pond

Jun 6-10

450

Riverside Pond

Jun 6-10

450

Settlers Park Pond

Jun 6-10

200

Mariposa Pond

Jun 6-10

125

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jun 6-10

250

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jun 6-10

150

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jun 6-10

150

Wilson Creek

Jun 6-10

250

Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence

Jun 13-17

750

Middle Fork Payette River

Jun 13-17

750

Silver Creek

Jun 13-17

750

Bull Trout Lake

Jun 13-17

1,000

Banner Summit Lake

Jun 13-17

700

Bull Trout Lake #2

Jun 13-17

200

Martin Lake

Jun 13-17

600

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jun 13-17

250

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jun 13-17

150

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jun 13-17

150

Marsing Pond

Jun 13-17

600

Parkcenter Pond

Jun 13-17

1,000

Grimes Creek

Jun 13-17

1,600

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Jun 20-24

1,080

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Jun 20-24

1,080

Star City Pond West

Jun 20-24

650

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond

Jun 20-24

1,000

Kleiner Pond

Jun 20-24

750

McDevitt Pond

Jun 20-24

450

Riverside Pond

Jun 20-24

450

Settlers Park Pond

Jun 20-24

200

Mariposa Pond

Jun 20-24

125

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jun 20-24

250

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jun 20-24

150

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jun 20-24

150

Wilson Creek

Jun 20-24

250

Wilson Springs North Pond

Jun 27-Jul 1

250

Wilson Springs South Pond

Jun 27-Jul 1

150

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Jun 27-Jul 1

150

Sage Hen Reservoir

Jun 27-Jul 1

2,400

McCall Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Ol' McDonald Pond

May 30-Jun 3

500

Fischer Pond

May 30-Jun 3

750

Meadow Creek Pond

May 30-Jun 3

500

Northwest Passage Pond

May 30-Jun 3

375

Rowlands Pond

May 30-Jun 3

1,500

Browns Pond

May 30-Jun 3

1,200

Rapid River Pond

May 30-Jun 3

500

Payette Lake

Jun 6-10

5,000

Poorman Pond

Jun 6-10

500

Little Salmon River

Jun 6-10

400

North Fork Payette River 03

Jun 6-10

750

North Fork Payette River 05

Jun 6-10

750

North Fork Payette River 06

Jun 6-10

250

Northwest Passage Pond

Jun 6-10

375

Boulder Meadows Reservoir

Jun 13-17

1,200

Rowlands Pond

Jun 13-17

1,000

Weiser River

Jun 13-17

300

Middle Fork Weiser River

Jun 13-17

500

Mud Lake

Jun 13-17

600

Granite Lake

Jun 13-17

4,000

Warm Lake

Jun 20-24

12,000

Hazard Lake

Jun 20-24

2,500

Big Creek

Jun 20-24

400

North Fork Payette River 06

Jun 20-24

250

North Fork Lake Fork Creek

Jun 20-24

200

Goose Lake

Jun 27-Jul 1

4,000

Little Payette Lake

Jun 27-Jul 1

5,000

Upper Payette Lake

Jun 27-Jul 1

5,000

Payette Lake

Jun 27-Jul 1

5,000

Herrick Reservoir

Jun 27-Jul 1

1,500

Warren Dredge Pond

Jun 27-Jul 1

500

Tripod Reservoir

Jun 27-Jul 1

800

Horsethief Reservoir

Jun 27-Jul 1

7,500

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website. 

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

