JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR SANTA CLARA

Santa Clara, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position that will serve Santa Clara, Utah. The position will replace Judge Kenneth Armstrong who will retire in December.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Washington County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, candidates must be a resident of Washington County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $25,928 to $46,670 per year. For additional information, contact Scott Bannon, Assistant City Manager, at (435) 673-6712.

The deadline for applications is Monday, June 27, 2022 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the mayor of Santa Clara, Rick Rosenberg, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Rosenberg will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Santa Clara City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

# # #