New Bitcoin ATM opens in Schnecksville, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Schnecksville, PA. The new machine is located in the Exxon Gas Station at 4111 PA-309, Schnecksville, PA 18078. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the front of the store on the right from the entrance.
and allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM is available seven days a week and is servicing Schnecksville, North Whitehall Township and the entire Lehigh County. located at the front of the store on the right from the entrance.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Schnecksville to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local Gas Station. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Schnecksville, Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Schnecksville uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
