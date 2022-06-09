DEQ, EPA and Multistate Trust to Hold Community Meetings about Kerr-McGee Site in Navassa

RALEIGH – State and federal officials together with Multistate Trust representatives will hold meetings on June 13 and 14 regarding plans for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund site. Members of the public are welcome to attend the events in person or participate in the meetings online or by phone.

There will be two meetings on June 13 to discuss redevelopment plans, specifically plans future use for the site and land donation for the future Moze Heritage Center.

What: Redevelopment Planning Meetings for the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp –

Navassa Superfund site

When: Monday, June 13, 2022

Information Session (in-person only): 4-5 p.m.;

Community Meeting (in-person and virtual): 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa, NC

Virtual options for Community Meeting.

- PHONE: Call 1-301-715-8592

Enter meeting ID 946 584 8922# and passcode 664564#, or

- ONLINE: Click to join via this Zoom link or

type this link into a browser window: tinyurl.com/NavassaMeetings

The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a separate meeting about its proposed plan for Operable Unit 2 – the nearly 16-acre-area where treated and untreated wood was stored during historic operations – on Tuesday, June 14. The Proposed Plan on EPA’s website as well as the factsheet provide further details about the proposed soil removal and public comment options.

What: EPA Operable Unit 2 Proposed Plan Meeting (in-person or virtual)

When: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa, NC

Same conference call and online options as above.

- PHONE: Call 1-301-715-8592

Enter meeting ID 946 584 8922# and passcode 664564#, or

- ONLINE: Click to join via this Zoom link or

type this link into a browser window: tinyurl.com/NavassaMeetings

Site Background: From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and other companies used 70 acres of what is known as the 246-acre former Kerr-McGee property for creosote-based wood treating. It is bounded by the Brunswick River, Sturgeon Creek, a residential area and a light industrial area. The soil, sediment and groundwater are contaminated by creosote-related chemicals. Because of the contamination, the EPA added the property to the National Priorities List of federal Superfund sites. In 2005, the site was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009.

In 2011, the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) acquired approximately 152 acres (later purchasing an additional two acres) of the former Kerr-McGee Property as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement involving the U.S. government, 22 state governments, and other parties. The Multistate Trust is a court-appointed environmental response trust created to own, investigate, clean up, and facilitate reuse of hundreds of former Kerr-McGee Corp. (Kerr-McGee) and Tronox Inc. (Tronox) sites in 31 states. The Multistate Trustee’s parent company is Greenfield Environmental Trust Group, Inc. (Greenfield), which is a professional services provider to the court-appointed trustees of multiple environmental and custodial trusts. DEQ, EPA and the Multistate Trust continue to work on the site investigation, remediation and redevelopment planning. In 2021, following the EPA’s issuance of a Record of Decision for Operable Unit 1, that 20-acre area was deleted from the NPL which allowed for it to be returned to productive reuse.

Please see the flyer for more information about the community meetings. For more information about the site, visit the EPA website at: www.epa.gov/superfund/kerr-mcgee-chemical-corp or the Multistate Trust website at: https://navassa.greenfieldenvironmental.com/.

