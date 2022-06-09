The Jet 1 Cup Debuts "The Other Side of Things" at the 25th Annual Dances With Films Festival

The Other Side of Things

The Jet 1 Cup arrives on the big screen with the world premiere of "The Other Side of Things," debuting at the 25th Annual Dances With Films Festival.

We are very impressed by the young actor Jake Krihkori that as led with Zair Montes and made this story so incredible” — Denis Oliver

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jet 1 Cup and Golden Ceiba Productions debut the world premiere of "The Other Side of Things" during the 25th annual Dances With Films Festival on Sunday, June 12 at 4:45 PM at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre at 6925 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028.

Written by Zair Montes (The Flowers, Dopamine), "The Other Side of Things" is an inspirational independent short film about a single Latina mom (Zair Montes) who struggles to make ends meet and illustrates the willingness to make sacrifices for her seven-year-old son (Jake Krihkori), who dreams about flying and one day, become a pilot himself.

"The Other Side of Things" explores the realities behind the American dream and whether everyone truly has access to the same opportunities. Through unconditional love, compassion, sacrifice, and resiliency, "The Other Side of Things" challenges the socio-economic status quo to transcend the hopes and dreams of future generations.

Also starring Guillermo Iván (The Flowers, Dopamine), John A. Wiggins (The Flowers, Can You Hear Me?), and Carlos Moreno Jr. (Coco), the tremendous chemistry between the cast delivers a convincing narrative towards bridging and closing the socio-economic gap.

Although "The Other Side of Things" is the maiden production created by the Jet 1 Cup, considering the independent short film is being recognized at the 2022 Dances With Films Festival speaks volumes of the film's success. The world premiere of "The Other Side of Things" is just the beginning for the Jet 1 Cup production team, with many more projects in the works.

Pre-Sale General Admission tickets for "The Other Side of Things" are $18 and can be purchased online via danceswithfilms.com at https://danceswithfilms.com/the-other-side-of-things/ or at the door.

About Jet1Cup

Founded in 2016, the Jet1Cup is a modern aerial combat sport where players perform aerial battles in the first fighter jet air-to-air combat competition on real fighter jets. The Jet1Cup sport merges the audiences of Formula 1 and eSports for an adrenaline-fueled form of entertainment while opening an entirely new universe to create a new generation of fans for years to come. To learn more about the Jet1Cup, visit www.jet1cup.com, and connect via Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Trailer