The Jet 1 Cup Launches Gamified Campaign With Award Pool

AwardPool Widget

The Jet 1 Cup draws fans through a memorable voyage by offering exclusive rewards, prizes, and NFTs.

Jet1Cup has all the elements in place that traditional sports and entertainment could only dream they had in place to survive the clear & present danger threats that Web 3.0 will inflict on old Sports” — FitzJohn Flynn

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jet 1 Cup, the first physical video game illustrating pilots who fly real fighter jets in aerial combats, today announced the launch of its Award Pool widget, granting fans access to partake in contests and challenges while accumulating points to purchase exclusive Jet 1 Cup fungible rewards, moments, artistic expressions, and NFTs.

Jet 1 Cup's exclusive partnership with Award Pool fosters fan engagement using gamified campaigns via social channels, competitions, and challenges, offering a front-row seat to the first fighter jet world championship.

Taking action sports to another level through modern gladiatorial competitions, the Jet 1 Cup highlights the world's most elite pilots performing aerial skirmishes and the most talented gamers triggering shots, flares, and virtual missiles, in a non-stop thrill ride across the most alluring destinations in the United States and Latin America.

Through its mission to deliver thrilling entertainment, boost fan engagement, and heighten camaraderie, the Jet 1 Cup's partnership with Award Pool equips fans with an unforgettable journey, presenting fans within arm's reach of the inaugural Jet 1 Cup season.

About Jet1Cup

Founded in 2016, the Jet1Cup is a modern aerial combat sport where players perform aerial battles in the first fighter jet air-to-air combat competition on real fighter jets. The Jet1Cup sport merges the audiences of Formula 1 and eSports for an adrenaline-fueled form of entertainment while opening an entirely new universe to create a new generation of fans for years to come. To learn more about the Jet1Cup, visit www.jet1cup.com, and connect via Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About AwardPool

Launched in 2021, Toronto-based Award Pool enables anyone – from companies and brands to influencers – to gamify campaigns. Award Pool is an integrated platform that empowers brands, creators and collectors with amazing engagement tools and features to create, collect, and trade unique experiences, collectibles, and amazements. For additional information, please visit www.awardpool.com.

