SelectHub Launches Company-Level Lead Service to Provide Software Vendors with Timely Market Visibility

SelectHub announced its new Company-Level Lead service. This gives software vendors access to buyer intent data and timely market intelligence.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software selection company SelectHub today announced the launch of its new Company-Level Lead service. This service will give software vendors access to buyer intent data so they can obtain relevant and timely market intelligence about who is evaluating new software.

“We recognized the uplift we could offer account-based marketing initiatives by showing software vendors who was looking at them and their competitors,” said Hernando Blanco, COO at SelectHub.

Supported by SelectHub’s best-in-class technology and refined over an 18-month pilot program, the service will enable sellers to see which companies are interested in their software through detailed information about how leads interact on SelectHub’s site and technology selection platform.

The program is designed to support account-based marketing (ABM) efforts, providing buying signals that will help vendors determine what stage of the buying cycle users are at, based on actions that demonstrate high buyer intent such as solution-specific research, product leaderboards and scorecards, demo requests and pricing inquiries. Vendors also have access to user behavior data, such as resources downloaded and pages visited. With this information in hand, marketing teams will be able to run more highly targeted campaigns.

“The company-level insight (intent data) has helped us build and execute better targeted ABM campaigns,” said Sean Barbera, Marketing Director at Navigator Business Solutions.

The data is published via SelectHub’s application interface and can be downloaded into Microsoft Excel and Google Sheet formats. Delivery via integrations to popular CRM systems is available optionally, as well as the ability to connect with buyers at these companies. The entire data-set is drawn from SelectHub’s technology selection platform, where buyers are actively evaluating and comparing products based on their unique requirements. The insights offered through this company-level approach will help software vendors focus on leads that are more likely to convert.

About SelectHub

SelectHub offers a software selection platform, along with data, methodology and expertise that makes selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative, and free of bias. Via its prescriptive workflow, SelectHub supports everything from initial research to RFIs and RFPs to final vendor selection and price benchmarking. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated from thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub shortcuts the selection process, ensuring more informed, accurate purchase decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.

About Navigator Business Solutions

Navigator Business Solutions is an SAP Gold Partner and a leading SAP implementation partner with more than 500 customers. Navigator focuses on helping companies deploy cost-effective, cloud-based ERP solutions based on the market-leading SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign platforms. Navigator also provides award-winning ERP professional services including installation, implementation, consulting, training and US-based development. More information is available at https://www.nbs-us.com.