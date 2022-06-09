Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for June 9, 2022

Governor Signs Professional Licensing Bill into Law

On June 7, the governor signed House Bill 2149 into law, enacting several changes to our state’s professional licensing statutes. The bill’s provisions include my Senate Bill 1133, which shields pharmacists who dispense ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets from disciplinary action. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been pressure on pharmacists not to fill valid prescriptions for the above medicines if they were written to treat COVID. Under HB 2149, the Board of Pharmacy cannot deny, revoke, suspend or take disciplinary action against a pharmacist for dispensing ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets for human use in accordance with prescriber directions.

Children’s Center Celebrating Silver Linings

On May 25, I was honored to present a resolution to the staff at the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri in honor of its 25 years of serving vulnerable children. Thanks for serving, advocating and delivering silver linings for our community’s future leaders.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Launches Campaign

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks launched its “Let’s Save a Life” campaign to encourage people to donate blood and plasma. From June 1-July 31, successful donors will automatically be entered into a weekly mystery prize drawing and receive a t-shirt. Call 417-227-5376 for additional information.

Joplin Public Library Celebrates Milestones

On June 12, the Joplin Public Library will “Book the Date,” celebrating 120 years of service to the community and five years at its current location on 5th Street. The open-house style event is from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and will feature activities, live music and refreshments.

Annual Kids Fishing Day is June 11

Grab your fishing gear and head to Kellogg Lake in Carthage for the 21st Annual Kids Fishing Day on June 11. Youth under 15 will enjoy a fun-filled morning and free refreshments while they learn about fish and try to lure one in.