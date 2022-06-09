The BLU Group – Advertising and Marketing Launches New, Robust E-Commerce Website For Grand Mesa Strings
Fully optimized for search engines, and designed to make online shopping quick & easy, the new website is the first step in Grand Mesa Strings’ marketing plan.LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BLU Group Advertising and Marketing is proud to announce the launch of a new e-commerce website for Grand Mesa Strings. The new website, which can be found at GrandMesaStrings.com, sells more than 350 string musical ensembles for instructors and students of various levels.
“Our main goal in the design and development process was to create a platform for teachers to easily access a wide variety of sheet music for students of multiple grades and skill levels”, says Lucy Neuberger, lead website designer at The BLU Group. “The new website is extremely user-friendly and makes shopping for string orchestra sheet music a breeze.”
The website, which launched on June 1, was designed to clearly organize sheet music for string instruments by skill level and composer. The site features options to purchase sheet music online or in-person via nationwide vendors. There is also an option for composers to submit their own compositions to be considered for sale on the Grand Mesa Strings website.
“I had an amazing experience working with The BLU Group on my new logo and website! They were so dedicated, creative, and outstanding to work with. They made my new website look fresh and unique as they spent countless hours on making every detail perfect. I'm thrilled with the final product and will recommend them to anyone looking for their expertise!” – Sarah Siegler, Owner, Grand Mesa Strings.
In addition to the website, and as Sarah highlighted above, The BLU Group created Grand Mesa Strings’ new logo and will be working with them on future marketing initiatives.
About The BLU Group Advertising and Marketing: The BLU Group is an 18-year-old full-service ad agency that specializes in Digital Marketing. Services include: Market Research, Marketing Strategies, Corporate Identity, Print Advertising, Graphic Design, Billboard Design, Direct Marketing, Website Design, E-Commerce, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), E-Mail Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Online Review and Reputation Management, Photography, and Videography. For more information, visit TheBLUGroup.com.
