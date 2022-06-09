Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,619 in the last 365 days.

Annual Report Notices Mailed to WV Business Owners Ahead of Upcoming Deadline

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office has mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing. Annual Reports are due by midnight on June 30th.

Businesses that miss the June 30th deadline will be charged a statutory late fee of $50 in addition to the $25 fee required to complete the filing.

Annual Reports are required by law to ensure that businesses keep their registration with the state current with updated information on their current physical location, officers, and agents.

“Our business registration database is a great resource for any consumer looking to verify the legitimacy of a business operating within the state.” said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

The quick and easy filing process can be completed online at any time by visiting the WV One Stop Business Portal. Users can file as a guest if they do not wish to create a user account. Annual Reports can also be filed in person at the WV Secretary of State's office locations in Charleston, Clarksburg and Martinsburg.

The WV One Stop Business Center in Charleston can be found in the WV Secretary of State's Office on the ground floor of the State Capitol in Suite 157-K.

Time to file your Annual Reports

You just read:

Annual Report Notices Mailed to WV Business Owners Ahead of Upcoming Deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.