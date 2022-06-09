Rainbow Griffins RFC launches Canada’s first 2SLGBTQ+ youth rugby program funded by Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

The Rainbow Griffins Rugby Football Club Seniors Team Ian Royer - President, Shannon Doll - Assistant Coach Snrs, Shoshauna Gauvin - Head Coach, Jamie Lourenco - Vice President Rainbow Griffins Rugby Football Club Juniors Program Flyer

Rainbow Griffins Juniors will be open to all 2SLGBTQ+ youth aged 13-17 and will run for 8 weeks from July to August 2022 in Downtown Toronto.

We have an exciting opportunity to challenge the status quo in the world of sport for youngsters finding their place in the world.” — Jamie Lourenco, club Vice-President